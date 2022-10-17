Read full article on original website
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
WSVN-TV
Crews work to put out house fire in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call after a house caught fire in Pembroke Pines. The incident happened near Southwest 198th Terrace and Pine Boulevard, Wednesday morning. According to fire rescue, a neighbor called them and said smoke was coming from the roof. One occupant of the...
Miami New Times
Spike in Fatal Plane Crashes Around North Perry Raises Safety Concerns
After taking off from North Perry Airport on October 17, an Aventura II plane crashed into a nearby Miramar home, fatally wounding the plane's two occupants. A mother and her infant child were inside the house, but escaped without injury. As of the morning of October 18, the wrecked plane...
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Click10.com
Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
ems1.com
Changes proposed after Fla. firefighter-medic sleeps through fatal call
COOPER CITY, Fla. — When firefighter-paramedics got the 911 call of a Cooper City man in distress, there was no immediate response from the rescuers, according to newly released records. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday that one of the firefighter-paramedics slept through the emergency, delaying the truck from...
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Customs and Border Protection officer dead after shooting incident at SW Miami-Dade gun range
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Customs and Border Protection officer has died as a result of a shooting incident at a gun range during a training exercise. The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Trail Glades Range at 17601 SW 8th St., Wednesday. Miami Fire Rescue airlifted...
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
WSVN-TV
Swimming advisory issued for Miami Beach due to bacteria levels detected in water
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued in Miami Beach. The Florida Department of Health is warning people, Wednesday, about dangerous bacteria levels detected in the water at North Shore Ocean Terrace, near 73rd Street, making it unsafe for swimming. The advisory will remain in effect...
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
