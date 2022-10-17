ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to put out house fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call after a house caught fire in Pembroke Pines. The incident happened near Southwest 198th Terrace and Pine Boulevard, Wednesday morning. According to fire rescue, a neighbor called them and said smoke was coming from the roof. One occupant of the...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Miami New Times

Spike in Fatal Plane Crashes Around North Perry Raises Safety Concerns

After taking off from North Perry Airport on October 17, an Aventura II plane crashed into a nearby Miramar home, fatally wounding the plane's two occupants. A mother and her infant child were inside the house, but escaped without injury. As of the morning of October 18, the wrecked plane...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
ems1.com

Changes proposed after Fla. firefighter-medic sleeps through fatal call

COOPER CITY, Fla. — When firefighter-paramedics got the 911 call of a Cooper City man in distress, there was no immediate response from the rescuers, according to newly released records. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday that one of the firefighter-paramedics slept through the emergency, delaying the truck from...
COOPER CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach

A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy