Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center

Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
Mick Foley Doesn't Believe Everything MJF Says, MJF Tells Him To Take The Nestea Plunge Off A Bridge

Maxwell Jacob Friedman invites Mick Foley to take his most famous bump off of a bridge because he is the salt of the earth. MJF and William Regal had a verbal exchange on the October 19 episode of Dynamite that was rooted in the very personal history between the two dating back to when Max had a tryout for WWE in the Barclays Center several years ago when he was just 19 years old.
The Butcher Jokes He Wanted To Take 'One Bad Powerbomb' Instead Of Four From Wardlow

On the April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow's symphony played as he powerbombed The Butcher four times en route to victory. His victory over The Butcher kicked off a run of wins for Wardlow leading into his showdown with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow showed off his strength in the bout by hitting multiple powerbombs on The Butcher, setting up his other big man showdowns with the likes of W. Morrissey and Lance Archer.
Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe

Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22

NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Chris Masters Wants To Return To WWE In The Royal Rumble Match And Face Off With Bobby Lashley

Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters, wants to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble Match and face off with Bobby Lashley. Adonis has two memorable runs with WWE. H signed a developmental deal with the company im 2003 and worked for WWE he was released in 2007. He later returned in 2009 and was a member of the roster until his departure in 2011. Among other highlights, he held the Masterlock Challenge and faced top names like John Cena during his time with the company.
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE

Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
Report: CM Punk And AEW In Talks About Contract Buyout

CM Punk and AEW are reportedly in negotiation for a contract buyout. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW and CM Punk are reportedly negotiating a contract buyout. The report notes that "the holdup right now is said to be the non-compete period." Punk signed a multi-year contract with AEW in August 2021.
Jim Ross Comments On Ace Steel Being Released, Thought He Did A Nice Job In AEW

On October 19 it was reported that Ace Steel had been released by AEW for his involvement in the altercation at AEW All Out. Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair at Nick Jackson during the altercation that also involved Matt Jackson and CM Punk. Steel had been working as a producer for AEW, but did make a television appearance on the AEW Dynamite prior to AEW All Out.
AEW Announces Hangman Page Has Been Diagnosed With A Concussion After 10/18 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has provided an official update on Hangman Adam Page. On the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Page challenged AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title. In the closing minutes of the match, Page landed badly when Moxley hit him with a lariat as he landed on his head. Officials checked on Page, and the referee stopped the match. Page was then taken out of the ring on a stretcher.
X-Division Tournament Bracket, Major Players Want Tag Titles, Saga Of Bully Ray | IMPACT Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT Wrestling on October 20, 2022:. - IMPACT Wrestling revealed the brackets for the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship Tournament. The tournament features Kenny King, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Alan Angels, Yuya Uemura, and PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel. The tournament will begin next week.
