Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Punching A Fan Allegedly Harassing Randy Orton In Ireland
Trevor Murdoch recounts a wild story in Ireland. During a European tour, Trevor Murdoch was out with Lance Cade, Randy Orton, and Arn Anderson when a fan began allegedly harassing Orton. Things got a little out of control and ended up with Murdoch, Cade, and a security guard being taken to jail.
Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center
Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
Mick Foley Doesn't Believe Everything MJF Says, MJF Tells Him To Take The Nestea Plunge Off A Bridge
Maxwell Jacob Friedman invites Mick Foley to take his most famous bump off of a bridge because he is the salt of the earth. MJF and William Regal had a verbal exchange on the October 19 episode of Dynamite that was rooted in the very personal history between the two dating back to when Max had a tryout for WWE in the Barclays Center several years ago when he was just 19 years old.
The Butcher Jokes He Wanted To Take 'One Bad Powerbomb' Instead Of Four From Wardlow
On the April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow's symphony played as he powerbombed The Butcher four times en route to victory. His victory over The Butcher kicked off a run of wins for Wardlow leading into his showdown with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow showed off his strength in the bout by hitting multiple powerbombs on The Butcher, setting up his other big man showdowns with the likes of W. Morrissey and Lance Archer.
Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe
Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
Hangman Page Says He's Doing Alright And Had Panini For Lunch After Concussion On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page provides an update on his injury. In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered an injury against Jon Moxley that brought the bout to an abrupt ending. The match was stopped and Moxley was awarded the victory. A stretcher was brought out to escort Hangman out of the ring.
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22
NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Hangman Page, The Elite, NXT vs. AEW | The List & Ya Boy 10/19/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van bring you wrestling news for October 19, with SRS having been at three big tapings in the last week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Chris Masters Wants To Return To WWE In The Royal Rumble Match And Face Off With Bobby Lashley
Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters, wants to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble Match and face off with Bobby Lashley. Adonis has two memorable runs with WWE. H signed a developmental deal with the company im 2003 and worked for WWE he was released in 2007. He later returned in 2009 and was a member of the roster until his departure in 2011. Among other highlights, he held the Masterlock Challenge and faced top names like John Cena during his time with the company.
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE
Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
Report: CM Punk And AEW In Talks About Contract Buyout
CM Punk and AEW are reportedly in negotiation for a contract buyout. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW and CM Punk are reportedly negotiating a contract buyout. The report notes that "the holdup right now is said to be the non-compete period." Punk signed a multi-year contract with AEW in August 2021.
Mick Foley Enjoys Megan Thee Stallion, Mojo Rawley Gets Married, New XFL Partnership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, October 20, 2022. - In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Mick Foley spoke about becoming a fan of Megan Thee Stallion following the release of WAP and her appearance on Saturday Night Live. Fans can check out the full interview above. -...
Jim Ross Comments On Ace Steel Being Released, Thought He Did A Nice Job In AEW
On October 19 it was reported that Ace Steel had been released by AEW for his involvement in the altercation at AEW All Out. Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair at Nick Jackson during the altercation that also involved Matt Jackson and CM Punk. Steel had been working as a producer for AEW, but did make a television appearance on the AEW Dynamite prior to AEW All Out.
Logan Paul Admits He's Not Comfortable On The Mic, Enjoys The Physical Aspect Of Wrestling
Logan Paul has only wrestled two matches in the WWE, but he's made a fast impression on fans and his peers and is now set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul impressed at WrestleMania in a tag team match against The...
AEW Announces Hangman Page Has Been Diagnosed With A Concussion After 10/18 AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has provided an official update on Hangman Adam Page. On the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Page challenged AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title. In the closing minutes of the match, Page landed badly when Moxley hit him with a lariat as he landed on his head. Officials checked on Page, and the referee stopped the match. Page was then taken out of the ring on a stretcher.
X-Division Tournament Bracket, Major Players Want Tag Titles, Saga Of Bully Ray | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT Wrestling on October 20, 2022:. - IMPACT Wrestling revealed the brackets for the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship Tournament. The tournament features Kenny King, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Alan Angels, Yuya Uemura, and PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel. The tournament will begin next week.
