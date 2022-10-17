Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho.

The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom.

Officials say the incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

