Read full article on original website
Related
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KeyCorp
Analysts have provided the following ratings for KeyCorp KEY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KeyCorp. The company has an average price target of $21.75 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $18.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Steel Dynamics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Steel Dynamics STLD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Steel Dynamics. The company has an average price target of $90.25 with a high of $99.00 and a low of $85.00.
Analyst Ratings for Pool
Within the last quarter, Pool POOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $389.5 versus the current price of Pool at $284.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pool...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Where MarketAxess Holdings Stands With Analysts
MarketAxess Holdings MKTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $261.07 versus the current price of MarketAxess Holdings at $233.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts...
Where Juniper Networks Stands With Analysts
Juniper Networks JNPR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $31.7 versus the current price of Juniper Networks at $28.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Where Tractor Supply Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Tractor Supply TSCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
American Express Analyst Says Buy The Earnings Dip: 'Fundamentals Remain Strong'
American Express Company AXP shares traded lower by 3.1% on Friday morning after the credit card and digital payments company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue beats on Thursday. What Happened? The New York-based company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.47 on revenue of $13.6 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst...
Expert Ratings for Pool
Pool POOL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pool. The company has an average price target of $389.5 with a high of $465.00 and a low of $345.00.
Expert Ratings for Iridium Comms
Iridium Comms IRDM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Iridium Comms at $47.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Expert Ratings for DTE Energy
Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $127.6 with a high of $141.00 and a low of $115.00.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Earnings Outlook For Range Resources
Range Resources RRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Range Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. Range Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyzing Qualcomm's Short Interest
Qualcomm's QCOM short percent of float has fallen 7.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.00 million shares sold short, which is 1.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Caterpillar?
Caterpillar's CAT short percent of float has risen 9.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.18 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Commercial Metals's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Commercial Metals CMC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share. On Wednesday, Commercial Metals will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 16 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Petroleum Stock In The Last 10 Years
Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.04%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion. Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 10 years...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0