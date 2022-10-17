ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups

We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Hospital Expansion Approved

A project to expand and renovate the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center has been granted final approvals. Trinity Health representatives were before the Genoa Township Board on Monday night, which unanimously approved an amended development agreement, environmental impact assessment and the final PUD site plan. The project will include an expansion and renovation of the existing facility known as St. Joseph Mercy Brighton.
