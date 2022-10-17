Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups
We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
wlen.com
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
wrif.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
Powerball results for 10/19/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A player in Michigan won $1 million as did two other players, but there was no winner of the $515 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Oct. 19. That means the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 22 will be worth $550 million with a cash...
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
whmi.com
St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Hospital Expansion Approved
A project to expand and renovate the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center has been granted final approvals. Trinity Health representatives were before the Genoa Township Board on Monday night, which unanimously approved an amended development agreement, environmental impact assessment and the final PUD site plan. The project will include an expansion and renovation of the existing facility known as St. Joseph Mercy Brighton.
Comments / 0