Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Cincy Jungle
D.J. Reader can’t be replaced, so Bengals look to weather the storm
The Cincinnati Bengals miss defensive tackle . While they took home the win against the New Orleans Saints, the Bengal defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Reader was playing at a ridiculous level before suffering a knee injury in Week 3 and it was evident his presence in the middle was sorely missed Sunday.
Cincy Jungle
Homage unveils Bengals Starter Jacket
We’ve got a special offering to announce from our friends at Homage. With the cold weather coming in fast, you’ll want to get some Cincinnati Bengals gear that will keep you warm, and what better way to do so than with the Homage Starter Jacket. Inspired by the...
Cincy Jungle
Where the Bengals stand in NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals took a deficit into the half against the New Orleans Saints in Joe Burrow’s return to Louisiana, but they were able to pull it out in the end, winning their third game of the season 30-26. Cincinnati is now 3-3 and tied with the Ravens for...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Jay Tufele pulling off the No. 97 jersey
The release of Geno Atkins in the 2021 offseason was as bittersweet as it was expected. The Cincinnati Bengals needed the cap space to complete their free agency class, and Atkins, who had just turned 33, was well past his prime. It was the right time to end the partnership, and the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle seemingly decided it was also time to hang up the cleats for good.
Latest on Colts injuries to Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
INDIANAPOLIS - The Colts will be without two original defensive starters again this week, now with the challenge of knocking off the defending AFC South champions. Indianapolis has ruled out All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard as well as defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's road game against the Titans. The team also ruled out...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals weekly awards in 30-26 win over Saints
It’s time to hand out awards from the Cincinnati Bengals’ 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints. This was the best game by Burrow since late last season. While it didn’t feature a ton of deep passing, Burrow mixed it up to keep the Saints’ defense guessing.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow wins FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Burrow edged out Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts for the Week 6 honor. In last Sunday’s 30-26 win over the New Orleans...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/21): Devon and Leah Still are this week’s Rulers of the Jungle
The Queen of Bengaldom is 12 and now officially a Ruler. Leah Still, who has wanted to be a doctor ever since her fight with cancer, is shooting for all A’s as a seventh-grader at her Houston, Texas middle school and The Sims 4 video game has replaced dolls. But she has never outgrown that magical night at Paycor Stadium eight years ago.
Dave Herman, Jets Legend Who Played With Joe Namath, Dead at 81
Dave Herman, who was a quiet key to the Jets stunning Super Bowl win more… The post Dave Herman, Jets Legend Who Played With Joe Namath, Dead at 81 appeared first on Outsider.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons injury report: Alex Cappa DNP with illness
The Cincinnati Bengals were met with some fresh ailments today. The three players not expected to play for Cincinnati did not practice on Thursday. Logan Wilson (shoulder), Josh Tupou (calf), and Jeff Gunter (knee) were non-participants, but Wilson was at least on the rehab field doing agility work for the second-straight day.
Cincy Jungle
Logan Wilson shoulder injury update
UPDATE: Head coach Zac Taylor says Wilson is day-to-day and wouldn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Taylor’s comments are certainly more optimistic compared to Wednesday’s morning report of Wilson missing a few weeks. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson did indeed re-injure...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
We as an NFL audience may actually get a watchable NFL game this week for Thursday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints are heading into the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. There is a lot up in the air for who will be playing for the Saints. We...
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: The Bengals’ offensive identity
For many NFL teams, the early weeks are all about figuring out who they are and how they can be successful. That is certainly the case for the Cincinnati Bengals offensively. Because they didn’t lose many key players from last season’s Super Bowl run, it is easy to forget that they have five new starters on offense (Hayden Hurst, La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and Cordell Volson).
Cincy Jungle
Bengals are taking the Falcons very seriously
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons are both 3-3. The difference is, one is off to a disappointing start while the other is one of the best stories in the league so far. The Falcons already have 991 yards on the ground, and they’re averaging 4.9 yards per carry....
Comments / 0