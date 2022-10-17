ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $131.5 versus the current price of DTE Energy at $109.961, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

American Express Analyst Says Buy The Earnings Dip: 'Fundamentals Remain Strong'

American Express Company AXP shares traded lower by 3.1% on Friday morning after the credit card and digital payments company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue beats on Thursday. What Happened? The New York-based company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.47 on revenue of $13.6 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst...
Benzinga

Where Tractor Supply Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Tractor Supply TSCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Benzinga

US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $127.6 with a high of $141.00 and a low of $115.00.
Benzinga

2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Benzinga

Where MarketAxess Holdings Stands With Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $261.07 versus the current price of MarketAxess Holdings at $233.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Pool

Within the last quarter, Pool POOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $389.5 versus the current price of Pool at $284.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pool...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Range Resources

Range Resources RRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Range Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. Range Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy