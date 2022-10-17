ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

recordpatriot.com

Firefighters called to vehicle fire at auto shop

Jacksonville firefighters had a truck fire under control within minutes after a report of a truck on fire on Ankron Court. Capt. Matt Summers said it took about five minutes to put out the fire, but investigating the cause took longer. "According to the vehicle owner, he'd just returned from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Friday, Oct. 21

• Marcus C. Biggs-Tiemann, 25, of 800 W. Illinois Ave. was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a criminal damage to property charge. He was accused of causing more than $500 damage to the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of West College Avenue. ACCIDENTS. • Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Prepares to Open in Jacksonville

Area Residents Excited for Arrival of World-class Drive-thru Kiosk. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth throughout the country will soon open another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The franchise will be built at 12400 Yellow Bluff...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million

An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success

The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

