recordpatriot.com
Firefighters called to vehicle fire at auto shop
Jacksonville firefighters had a truck fire under control within minutes after a report of a truck on fire on Ankron Court. Capt. Matt Summers said it took about five minutes to put out the fire, but investigating the cause took longer. "According to the vehicle owner, he'd just returned from...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Friday, Oct. 21
• Marcus C. Biggs-Tiemann, 25, of 800 W. Illinois Ave. was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a criminal damage to property charge. He was accused of causing more than $500 damage to the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of West College Avenue. ACCIDENTS. • Kaitlyn...
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Ford Motor plant will be demolished for new development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former Ford Motor Company plant in Jacksonville is coming down, despite the objections of historical preservationists. The plant opened in 1924. It is the only factory Ford ever built in Florida. It brought dozens of jobs for many people in the Bold City at the...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Prepares to Open in Jacksonville
Area Residents Excited for Arrival of World-class Drive-thru Kiosk. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth throughout the country will soon open another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The franchise will be built at 12400 Yellow Bluff...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville
FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success
The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” event
The 7th annual "Treats No Tricks" event is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Orange Park Mall.Orange Park Mall. The 7th Annual “Treats No Tricks” in the JCPenney parking lot at the Orange Park Mall is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance
The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say. JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was rushed to a nearby...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig
The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
