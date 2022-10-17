Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Related
Police Arrest Three for Webster Street Shooting
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that its detective bureau has arrested three men on warrants related to a shooting on Webster Street on Saturday, Oct. 15. Six individuals were shot during the incident. According to the Worcester Police Department, detectives obtained warrants for three...
Man found guilty of killing his cousin in Westerly
A Connecticut man will be sentenced to prison next month after he was convicted of murder and other charges.
WCVB
Second suspect charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Dorchester
BOSTON — A Canton man charged in the July shooting death of a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Curtis Ashford was shot on Ellington Street on July 27. He later died at the hospital. Zontre Mack, 19, was arrested Thursday, according to Boson...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
ABC6.com
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
2 charged following police pursuit spanning several communities
Two 18-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a chase that briefly crossed into Massachusetts and ended with a crash in Lincoln, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.
whdh.com
3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
fallriverreporter.com
Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot
After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
whdh.com
Police release photos of man wanted in connection with Franklin Park stabbing that wounded civil rights icon
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have released a series of photos of a man they consider a person of interest in a stabbing in Franklin Park that left 91-year-old Jean McGuire seriously injured last week. McGuire, who was walking her dog at the time, was stabbed on Playstead Street...
whdh.com
Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
Police seize rifle, drugs from Fall River home
Michael Marsden, 42, was arrested on several charges.
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
whdh.com
Victim in Dorchester homicide identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 1