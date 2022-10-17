ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Arrest Three for Webster Street Shooting

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that its detective bureau has arrested three men on warrants related to a shooting on Webster Street on Saturday, Oct. 15. Six individuals were shot during the incident. According to the Worcester Police Department, detectives obtained warrants for three...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot

After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
CRANSTON, RI
whdh.com

Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston

At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim in Dorchester homicide identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

