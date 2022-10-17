Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
bitcoinist.com
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
bitcoinist.com
Solana Founder Says It Is Not An ‘Ethereum Killer’, Here’s Why
Solana has already cemented its reputation as one of the largest competitors of Ethereum which had earned it the nickname of ‘Ethereum Killer’. The community has run with this narrative and it has led to a fierce rivalry between the communities behind both networks. However, Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko has actually come forward to debunk this belief and has presented a new one entirely.
bitcoinist.com
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
bitcoinist.com
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
bitcoinist.com
Did Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Just Resurrect Meme Coins?
Meme coins have fallen into a certain level of obscurity since the bear market began. It is an effect of the market-wide decline in interest in all things cryptocurrencies since prices of digital assets are down more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, it seems that meme coins are not yet completely out of the game. A tweet from Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has triggered the creation of a meme coin that is finding much success in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
bitcoinist.com
KardiaChain is redefining the crypto landscape one step at a time… Here’s how
KardiaChain is the world’s first decentralized interoperable, and self-optimized blockchain infrastructure. The project features a native cryptocurrency (called KAI) which can be used for facilitating internal transactions such as payment of gas fees and for reward accrual via staking. Through its interoperable and cross-chain abilities, KardiaChain enables developers to deploy smart contracts capable of running across multiple blockchains.
bitcoinist.com
СryptoKG innovative cryptocurrency exchange
Cryptocurrency has rapidly entered the financial market and continues to develop. So today it has become a full-fledged market asset and is equated to fiat money and other digital assets. Briefly about CryptoKG. СryptoKG is one of the licensed exchanges where traders can professionally trade cryptocurrencies and tokenized exchange assets....
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens, Polkadot, And Decentraland: Crypto Projects With Massive Rewards
Based on its successful presale and promising future as a utility coin, Dogeliens, the newest meme coin, is poised for meteoric growth after its launch. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is the platform upon which the newborn king of all decentralized financial transactions was built. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a peer-to-peer, open-source...
bitcoinist.com
How Binance Will Integrate TRM Labs “Compliance Tools” For Its Custody Solution
Per a press release shared with Bitcoinist, Binance will integrate a new compliance mechanism for its custody solution. Provided by TRM Labs, the integration will allow Binance Custody to access risk management, compliance, and “intelligence” technology to monitor funds and transactions from its customer. In the release, Binance...
bitcoinist.com
Value Preservation: Which Top 10 Crypto Has Performed The Best?
Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has descended further into the bear market. The current bitcoin cycle low was hit back in June 2022, and its price is only about 11% up from that point. Through the bear market, there have been some cryptocurrencies that have held up better than the others. This report takes a look at the top 10 digital assets by market cap and how they have done since then.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto and World Famous Brands: how the Blockchain can help businesses
Blockchain is increasingly changing the way that businesses conduct their everyday operations. The fascinating decentralized technology has a scope that puts it way beyond cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and memecoins. Instead, companies can use distributed ledger technology to help make their operations more efficient, transparent, and decentralized. World-famous brands...
bitcoinist.com
Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service In Europe
Per a report from CNBC, digital bank N26 launched a crypto trading service for customers in Austria. The service is called N26 Crypto and will allow users to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The crypto trading service will provide N26 customers in Austria to...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
bitcoinist.com
Can New Crypto, Dogeliens, Make A Lasting Impact Like Solana And Theta Network?
Given the exponential growth in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the cryptocurrency market, chances are the best is yet to come concerning crypto technology. Several cryptocurrencies have left their mark in the crypto world, with Dogeliens (DOGET) among the newer project with a promising future. Dogeliens (DOGET) will enable...
bitcoinist.com
3 Coins Offering Early-Term Opportunities: Feed3, The Sandbox, And Decred
The evolution of web technologies which many technologists call Web3, will change how we view and operate the internet. Still, this change requires vital platforms like Feed3 (FD3), Decred, and The Sandbox. Feed3 (FD3) works as an information relay system that supplies audio feedback on the user experience while playing...
bitcoinist.com
Terra Developers Launch Multiple Projects To Stay Relevant – Will It Work?
Given the ongoing revival campaign for Terra Ecosystem, developers are unveiling roadmaps to launch a comeback for the fallen blockchain. A few weeks after the Terra Rebels revealed their strategies to rebuild Terra Classic (LUNC), a 4-year LUNA revival plan is out. Instead, developers announced a proposal this week while trying to revive the ecosystem amid the legal actions against its founder.
bitcoinist.com
Aptos Labs Demands Binance To Halt APT Listing
Aptos Labs, the firm behind the APT token, has urgently demanded a halt in the listing of the $APT token. This need for the halt came after the Aptos Tokenomics was accidentally revealed. Hence the company has called for a temporary halt in the token listings. Before now, several major...
Comments / 0