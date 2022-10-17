ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Poll Shows Charlie Crist Struggling To Win Over Voters In Major Metro Florida Areas

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZYeq_0icOUzT000

Florida Democratic candidate Charlie Crist is struggling to tread water as Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis draws high marks, according to a recent poll of nearly 700 likely voters.

According to a recent survey by Spectrum News and Siena College, 55 percent of respondents say Florida is on the “right track” under DeSantis .

That compares to just 34 percent who say the state is on the “wrong” track.

DeSantis’ lead on that question is even bigger among independent voters. Overall, 57 percent of those voters agree that Florida is moving in the right direction, compared to just 30 percent who disagree.

The spread in DeSantis’ favor was about the same regionally, even in traditionally liberal areas like Orlando and Miami, where 56 percent of voters in each community agreed with the “right track” assessment .

On a personal note, voters gave DeSantis a solid 50-43 score on his favorability rating.

In the news: GOP Heads Into November Elections Making Big Gains With Hispanic Voters

That included again majorities among voters in Miami and Orlando, as well as among Latinos and independent voters.

Crist, on the other hand, is underwater on the favorability question and seems to be struggling with his own voters.

The Spectrum-Siena poll found that Crist, a Clearwater Democrat, has a 34 percent approval rating overall, compared to a 39 percent disapproval score.

He is in serious trouble in Florida’s biggest metro areas. His best showing was in Miami, at just 41 percent, while his backing sunk to only 33 percent in Orlando and just 38 percent in Tampa.

Meanwhile, Crist, a former Republican governor, is struggling within his own party despite his avid embrace of leftist woke politics.

Just 71 percent of Democrats gave Crist favorable marks at this late stage of the race.

Remarkably, 20 percent of Democrats either don’t know about Crist or declined to respond to that question.

On the other hand, 93 percent of Republicans support DeSantis.

In the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist Clash On Education Issues

And Crist is in huge trouble with independents. Only 27 percent of unaffiliated voters like him, while 41 percent of them don’t.

Considering that and DeSantis’ popularity with them, the GOP incumbent claims a favorability score among independents that doubles Crist’s — a key point given that they are the fastest-growing group of voters in Florida.

The findings of the Spectrum-Siena poll actually bode better for DeSantis than the average of all polling, as tracked by the website Real Clear Politics, which has the incumbent with an 8-point lead.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 174

Pablo Curley
3d ago

Hey Charlie Crist, you are piece of Garbage 🗑️🗑️🗑️ Remember we had you before? We don't need you anymore. We love Govnor Ron Desantis 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉So long Charlie Crist, Good Bye.

Reply(1)
57
Anna
3d ago

Guess his smooth talking lies didn’t work for him. He was a total screw up when he was Gov in Florida years ago. Time to retire Charlie

Reply(2)
33
Hankenstein01
3d ago

Democrats have to come up with a stronger candidate this guy was a failure in this state. You can't regurgitate the same candidate that was governor and failed and expect him to Win just because he has a D next to his name. Wait of time and money and effort never had a chance.

Reply(1)
29
Related
News4Jax.com

Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus

Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Florida man arrested for voting: ‘What is wrong with this state?’

Even after Florida Republicans approved a series of wildly unnecessary voter suppression measures last year, in the wake of a flawless statewide elections process in 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it wasn’t enough. He also needed a new state office dedicated to pursuing election crimes, which would enjoy a generous, taxpayer-funded budget to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
MSNBC

New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking

In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy