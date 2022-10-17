Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Swimming & Diving faces Pitt and Notre Dame on the Road
University Park, Pa. – Penn State swimming and diving travels to Pittsburgh to face Pitt and Notre Dame in their second road-meet of the season. Both men's and women's teams begin competition at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 21, returning for a second day at Trees Pool Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m.
GoPSUsports.com
Four-Goal Second Period Leads No. 18 Men's Hockey Past St. Thomas, 6-2
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 18 Penn State scored four goals in the second period including three in a span of 66 seconds en route to a 6-4 victory over St. Thomas in non-conference action on Thursday night at Pegula Ice Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. For the fifth-straight game...
GoPSUsports.com
Three Penn State Swimmers Earn B1G Weekly Honors
University Park, Pa. – The Big Ten tabbed three Penn State swimming & diving athletes for weekly awards after their strong season-opening performances on the road against Navy and Boston College. Sophomore Victor Baganha won the men's Big Ten Swimmer of the Week while freshmen Julia Meisner and Mariano Lazzerini collected the women's and men's freshmen of the week honors.
GoPSUsports.com
Five Takeaways from 2022 Women’s Basketball Media Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –Penn State women's basketball is set to tip off their 2022-23 basketball season against Norfolk State on November 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center, and the squad couldn't be more excited. The 2022-23 women's basketball media day revealed an established culture that head coach Carolyn Kieger...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men's Soccer Will Host No. 13 Ohio State on Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this Friday for a tough, Big Ten contest against No. 13 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 5-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 Big Ten. This will be the second to last home match of the regular season with only three remaining, including one...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.5 Penn State Hosts No.2 Maryland Friday Night in Home Finale
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, hosts No. 2 Maryland (14-1, 7-0 B1G) in a marquee Big Ten field hockey game on Friday, Oct. 21. The game begins at 6 p.m. at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Team to Compete in ITA Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Women's tennis team will head to Blacksburg, Va. To compete it the ITA Atlantic Regional beginning on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tournament will be hosted by Virginia Tech University. All matches are to be played the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Sofiya Chekhlystova, Olivia...
GoPSUsports.com
Olympian Ola Shelton Joins Penn State Fencing Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion men's and women's fencing teams, under the direction of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski, have added the talents of Olympian Alkesandra 'Ola' Shelton. Ola has competed in four Olympic games and has a number of international medals on her resume. Shelton...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 24 Women’s Soccer Heads to Nebraska, Iowa
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 24 Penn State women's soccer program wraps up the regular season on the road this week, traveling to Nebraska on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 23. GAME INFORMATION. at Nebraska (6-5-5, 4-2-2) Date: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 | Time: 8...
GoPSUsports.com
Parking and Traffic Impacts for Friday’s Athletics Events and Homecoming Parade
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With Penn State's annual Homecoming Parade starting Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., several traffic and parking restrictions will be in place for Friday's athletics events - field hockey (6 p.m.), men's hockey (7 p.m.) and men's soccer (7 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to arrive early and should note changes that will assist with traffic flow and parking.
