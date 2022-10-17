ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga players in the NBA: Jalen Suggs slated to start Orlando's opener

By Asher Ali
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk67g_0icOUwop00

While Tillie, was waived over the weekend, he's guaranteed $1.9 million from the club. Clarke meanwhile is set to make over $50 million in four years (photo courtesy of Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter).

Former Gonzaga players in the NBA are having an up-and-down week as the league gets ready to tip off on Tuesday.

Jalen Suggs, heading into his sophomore season, suffered a leg injury in a preseason game over a week ago but is slated to start in the Orlando Magic’s season opener on Wednesday. Suggs took on a left knee sprain and a bone bruise after setting a ball screen for teammate Paolo Banchero, which had him out for Orlando’s last two preseason runs.

However, the former Gonzaga standout is expected to be in the Magic’s rotation when they travel to face the Detroit Pistons in a couple of days. Prior to his injury, Suggs was averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 assists and a steal in the preseason.

Some more really good news for the Zags faithful out of Memphis Grizzlies camp, with Brandon Clarke and the organization having just agreed on a four-year, $52 million extension. Clarke has gone from Gonzaga’s single-season block leader (until Chet Holmgren happened last year) into a high-level role player on one of the West’s top teams.

At 26 years old, Clarke finished last season top-five in the NBA in several categories like second-chance points and offensive rebounds. He was vital on the offensive glass for Memphis during their unprecedented postseason run last season, averaging 3.1 offensive boards a game which was the most of any player with a minimum of ten games, according to ESPN.

Through three NBA seasons, Clarke has been averaging almost 11 points a game on 59% field goal shooting. With the former Zag secured long-term, the Grizzlies now have a young core of Clarke, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Kochar solidified for the next few seasons at least.

Former Zag Killian Tillie, undrafted out of Gonzaga, has been waived by Memphis. Tillie saw spot minutes for the Grizzlies for the better part of two seasons, even cracking into a starting role four times. He ended up being the odd man out when Memphis had to condense their roster from 16 to 15 players, and now he’ll have to seek employment elsewhere for the 2022-23 season.

The Grizzlies still owe Tillie almost $2 million in guaranteed money, which should give him a nice cushion to look for another opportunity in the NBA on a two-way or overseas.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
453
Followers
278
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy