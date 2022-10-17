Alabama Soccer is No. 1 in RPI, No. 3 in United Soccer Coaches Polls

Riding a 10-game winning streak, the Crimson Tide now the top soccer team in the country.

After defeating the reigning Southeastern Conference champion in the Arkansas Razorbacks , the Alabama Crimson Tide is in the top spot of the first poll released this week, the Top Drawer Soccer rankings.

Alabama is also No. 1 in the national RPI rankings.

Coming off a 2-1 victory over then No. 7 Arkansas on Sunday, the Crimson Tide is sitting at 14-1-1, undefeated in conference play and hasn't lost a game since August 21.

Last week, the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee revealed its ranking of the top 10 teams. Through games on October 13, UCLA was the unanimous top choice by the committee.

However, the Bruins subsequently lost to Stanford.

Alabama was listed fourth at the time, also behind North Carolina and Notre Dame.

“The selection of the top 10 seeds was a very difficult process, with 12 teams discussed in depth for the 10 slots,” said committee head Scott Leykam, from the University of Portland. “The differences between the teams at the top seed lines are very small at this point and we expect that the final weeks of the regular season, along with conference tournaments, will bring some clarity to these seeds.

"We looked closely at RPI, strength of schedule, results against the top 25 RPI teams, and head-to-head results when compiling the top 10. The welcome change this year, post-COVID, was teams returning to more out of region non-conference matches, which assists greatly with comparing teams from different regions of the country.”

In the United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide are third, behind UCLA and North Carolina.

Top Drawer Top 25

Rank, School, Conference, Overall, Conf.

Alabama, SEC, 14-1-1, 7-0-0 UCLA, Pacific, 12 13-1-0, 5-1-0 Florida State, Atlantic Coast, 10-1-2, 6-1-0 Virginia, Atlantic Coast, 10-2-3, 3-2-2 North Carolina, Atlantic Coast, 12-3-0, 4-2-0 Rutgers, Big Ten, 13-1-2, 5-1-2 Stanford, Pacific 12, 12-2-1, 5-1-0 Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast, 12-2-0, 5-2-0 Saint Louis, Atlantic, 10 15-1-0, 8-0-0 Duke, Atlantic Coast, 10-4-0, 5-2-0 Georgetown, Big East, 11-1-4, 7-0-1 Northwestern, Big Ten, 12-2-2, 6-1-1 Arkansas, SEC, 10-3-1, 5-2-0 TCU, Big 12, 9-2-4, 5-0-1 Ohio State, Big Ten, 10-2-3, 5-1-2 Michigan State, Big Ten, 12-1-3, 7-0-1 Penn State, Big Ten, 10-3-2, 5-2-1 Texas, Big 12, 11-1-3, 5-1-0 Pittsburgh, Atlantic Coast, 11-3-1, 4-2-1 Tennessee, SEC, 9-3-2, 5-1-1 USC, Pacific, 12 9-2-1, 5-1-0 BYU, West Coast, 5-2-5, 1-0-2 Portland, West Coast, 8-1-4, 2-1-0 Xavier, Big East, 11-2-3, 5-0-2 Mississippi State, SEC, 10-2-3, 4-2-1

United Soccer Coaches Poll

UCLA, 13-1-0 (received all eight first-place votes) North Carolina, 12-3-0 Alabama, 14-1-1 Florida State, 10-1-2 Notre Dame, 12-2-0 Michigan State, 13-1-3 Stanford, 12-2-1 Virginia, 10-2-3 Arkansas, 10-3-1 Duke, 10-4-0 Saint Louis, 15-1-0 TCU, 9-2-4 Northwestern, 12-2-2 Rutgers, 13-1-2 Southern California, 9-2-1 Georgetown, 11-1-4 Ohio State, 10-2-3 Tennessee, 9-3-2 BYU, 6-2-5 Pittsburgh, 11-3-1

T- 21. Portland, 9-1-4

T- 21. South Carolina, 9-3-3

23. Texas, 11-1-3

24. Penn State, 10-3-2

25. California, 8-4-3