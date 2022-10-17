ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Crown’ Crew Members Fight Netflix Against Recreating Princess Diana’s Death: “A Line Is Being Crossed”

By Raven Brunner
 3 days ago

While Netflix is getting ready to release The Crown Season 5, which hits the streamer on November 9, trouble is brewing on set as production sources have stated that they’re uncomfortable with recreating Princess Diana’s final days and death.

The forthcoming season takes place in the ’90s and follows Queen Elizabeth II, now played by Imelda Staunton , as she navigates the political sphere and personal life, including the tumultuous marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who will be played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki , respectively. While the upcoming two seasons have tons of drama to explore, such as Diana and Charles’ infidelity and various jealousies among political figures and family members, there is one thing people think should remain off-limits: Diana’s tragic death.

Yesterday (Oct. 16), The Sun reported a set source saying, “To be going back to Paris and turning Diana’s final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable,” and continued to share that some crew members are fighting back.

“The show always tried to present a fictional version of royal history with as much sensitivity as possible, but lately, as things get closer to the present day, it feels harder to strike that balance.”

They added, “With some of those moments still so fresh and upsetting, it feels as though a line is being crossed.”

Netflix has repeatedly stated that Diana’s actual death will not be recreated, however they plan on including scenes leading to her death in Season 6 , which is said to cover the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Last Wednesday (Oct. 12), Deadline cited a production source who said, “We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

Princess Diana, born Diana Frances Spencer, died in a car crash on August 31, 1997 in Paris, when her driver crashed into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel while being chased by paparazzi. The Deadline source said that the collision between the vehicles and the overpass entrance will not be filmed, and instead, the show will focus on the events before and after.

They continued, ”It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath.”

This isn’t the only drama surrounding the upcoming seasons, conservative Prime Minister John Major, who will be portrayed by Jonny Lee Miller in Season 5, has hit back against scenes that depict him clashing with the royal family. He called them “a barrel-load of nonsense.”

Major emphasized that he has not “cooperated” with the series or been asked to fact-check any of the material – which shouldn’t serve as a surprise as, over the years, The Crown representatives have been very transparent about their tendency to fictionalize accounts.

All 10 episodes of the The Crown Season 5 premieres November 9, 2022 on Netflix. While you’re waiting, check out these first look photos .

