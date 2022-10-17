Read full article on original website
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown
Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Overdose death leads to large drug bust in Melvindale
MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An overdose death in Melvindale lead to a large drug bust involving a home and bakery. Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) conducted the investigation of a prescription pill dealer. Police said the 31-year-old man was directly involved in an overdose fatality. On Oct. 13, MNET detectives executed two search warrants in Melvindale. One was at the suspect's residence and the second was at a bakery where police said narcotics deals happened. MSP said detectives seized more than 200 prescription pills, over $5,000 in cash and a large amount of jewelry. Detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and Melvindale Police Department.
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet
Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit. The problem: They can’t find any evidence.
Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police. The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
Feds: Guns sold by illegal firearms dealer traced to Detroit, Ypsilanti shootings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of buying and selling guns to felons, according to an affidavit. According to federal agents, Harold Eugene Outley IV purchased 27 firearms from Dunham's Sports stores in Allen Park and Dearborn Heights between March 2021 and April 2022. He did not register these with the state.
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons, police telling public to avoid the area
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
Charges authorized against Southfield man after teen found dead on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges Thursday against a Southfield man after a teen girl was found shot to death on I-94 last week. Police said the 20-year-old suspect will be arraigned on two charges Friday. He has not been identified by police.
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
Roland Coit, the shoe’s designer, said he wanted to bring the shoes to Pontiac, the place he grew up and calls home
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander
(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of...
Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder wants case thrown out over leaked polygraph test
The long-delayed trial of Floyd Galloway – the man accused of killing missing woman Danielle Stislicki – faces a new challenge as the defense tries to have the case thrown out due to a previously leaked polygraph test.
Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
Accused gunman in murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan 'Hutch' Hutchinson, other 2 suspects face judge
FOX 2 - The man accused of killing well-known Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson back in June faced a judge Thursday. The suspect, 44-year-old Roy Larry used a walker to get into the courtroom. Investigators say while riding a bicycle he pulled up next to Hutchinson’s vehicle and fired...
Southfield clerk Sherikia Hawkins pleads to 1 crime; 5 charges dropped
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday dismissed five of six election misconduct charges against the former Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, related to the November 2018 election. Two days before her trial was to begin in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the five charges, which were filed...
Recreational cannabis businesses are closer than ever to opening in Detroit
The city hired a Clinton Township-based law firm to score applications for new licenses
