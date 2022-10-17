ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown

Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Overdose death leads to large drug bust in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An overdose death in Melvindale lead to a large drug bust involving a home and bakery. Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) conducted the investigation of a prescription pill dealer. Police said the 31-year-old man was directly involved in an overdose fatality. On Oct. 13, MNET detectives executed two search warrants in Melvindale. One was at the suspect's residence and the second was at a bakery where police said narcotics deals happened. MSP said detectives seized more than 200 prescription pills, over $5,000 in cash and a large amount of jewelry. Detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and Melvindale Police Department. 
MELVINDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander

(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield clerk Sherikia Hawkins pleads to 1 crime; 5 charges dropped

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday dismissed five of six election misconduct charges against the former Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, related to the November 2018 election. Two days before her trial was to begin in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the five charges, which were filed...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy