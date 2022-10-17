Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year.
Pfizer: COVID vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.
Why Huntington National Bank isn’t worried about a recession
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After another quarter of record profits, Huntington National Bank on Friday raised projections for earnings the rest of the year. The nation’s largest banks in the past week reported declining earnings year over year for the quarter ended Sept. 30. CEOs warned defaults could come if a recession is […]
Automatic student loan forgiveness payments begin processing Nov. 14
Approximately 8 million student loan borrowers who are eligible for automatic loan forgiveness will see their loans discharged beginning Nov. 14, the Department of Education has announced. “You don’t need to take any action if you are interested in receiving federal student loan debt relief,” an email from the Education...
