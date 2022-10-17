ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Huntington National Bank isn’t worried about a recession

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After another quarter of record profits, Huntington National Bank on Friday raised projections for earnings the rest of the year. The nation’s largest banks in the past week reported declining earnings year over year for the quarter ended Sept. 30. CEOs warned defaults could come if a recession is […]
Automatic student loan forgiveness payments begin processing Nov. 14

Approximately 8 million student loan borrowers who are eligible for automatic loan forgiveness will see their loans discharged beginning Nov. 14, the Department of Education has announced. “You don’t need to take any action if you are interested in receiving federal student loan debt relief,” an email from the Education...

