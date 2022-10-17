For many retailers, the customer experience is about much more than customer satisfaction scores. More than anything, today’s customers want a personalized, quick and easy shopping experience, a frictionless experience. These expectations are heavily shaped by online retail experiences, challenging brick-and-mortar retailers to transform their physical stores into engaging, personalized experience centers powered by real-time intelligence. Whereas e-commerce sites can analyze customer patterns, product interactions, and cross-sell recommendations, physical store retailers increasingly need to leverage their treasure troves of data to generate similar insights. When collected accurately and analyzed quickly, the data already residing on-site can be used to predict demand, optimize inventory, and deliver the better experiences customers expect.

