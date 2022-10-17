Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
3 Ways Retailers Can Drive Mobile App Engagement
Consumers from the brands they choose to interact with, and retailers’ mobile apps aren't immune from this sentiment. Smartphones serve as the intermediary between brands and consumers, forming the connective tissue in complex customer journeys. As the amount of time people spend on mobile platforms continues to surge —...
mytotalretail.com
Will Online Fraud Dim the Luxury Retail Industry’s Outlook?
Fraud attempts are challenging for all retailers, but especially so for luxury merchants which operate in a highly competitive market with unique challenges. Brands such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Hermès, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton rely on exclusivity and a delicate balance of supply and demand to drive business and customer loyalty. But this high-end merchandise, which sells for top dollar, attracts customers and fraudsters alike.
mytotalretail.com
How to Avoid Brand Dilution But Still Offer BNPL
We live in the age of embedded finance, where non-financial organizations are seamlessly integrating financial services into their customer journey. In fact, most major retailers have added a third-party financing service to their checkouts — like Klarna or Afterpay — to offer split payments, point-of-sale (POS) installment loans, and lines of credit.
mytotalretail.com
Why Retailers Need to Bridge Mobile and In-Store Communication
Has your brand thoroughly considered how consumers use mobile phones and in-store signage? More than half of consumers today use their mobile phones to help them shop in stores — rather than as a replacement for physical retail. This trend underscores the importance of a mobile strategy closely tied to in-store communication.
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
mytotalretail.com
4 Ways Retailers Are Transforming Business With Edge Computing
For many retailers, the customer experience is about much more than customer satisfaction scores. More than anything, today’s customers want a personalized, quick and easy shopping experience, a frictionless experience. These expectations are heavily shaped by online retail experiences, challenging brick-and-mortar retailers to transform their physical stores into engaging, personalized experience centers powered by real-time intelligence. Whereas e-commerce sites can analyze customer patterns, product interactions, and cross-sell recommendations, physical store retailers increasingly need to leverage their treasure troves of data to generate similar insights. When collected accurately and analyzed quickly, the data already residing on-site can be used to predict demand, optimize inventory, and deliver the better experiences customers expect.
mytotalretail.com
How Technology is Solving Many of the Challenges Posed by On-Demand Delivery
The proliferation of on-demand delivery services has dramatically increased the degree of convenience that customers experience in the purchasing process. For merchants, however, the expectation for on-demand delivery has dramatically increased the complexity of their fulfillment processes. Whether the products being delivered are prescriptions, groceries, pet supplies or pizza, getting...
mytotalretail.com
The D-to-C Funding Landscape Has Changed. Here’s What Matters Now.
It’s been more than five years since direct-to-consumer (D-to-C) legends like Warby Parker, Away, and Everlane came of age and completely upended the retail ecosystem and forever changed the way we think about building brands. Barriers to entry collapsed. First-party data and social media forged ongoing, direct relationships between new brands and their customers. It was a heady bunch of years to be a D-to-C startup.
mytotalretail.com
Obsessed With CX: Retail Leaders Find Success When They Invest in the Customer Experience
The pandemic and resulting economic slowdown has been devastating to retailers. Supply chain disruptions, spending cuts, and labor shortages have all contributed to retail woes. While things have gotten tougher for retailers, customers haven’t gotten more forgiving. According to Zendesk's 2022 Customer Experience Trends, just one bad customer experience can...
Hawaiian Airlines to help Amazon with freight delivery
An initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330s will help ferry Amazon cargo, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines said.
mytotalretail.com
Privacy and Cybersecurity for Retailers in the Metaverse
Imagine a customer walking into a clothing store. She browses the racks, selects a few items, and asks the sales associate for a dressing room. She walks to the dressing room and tries on the clothes. Then she heads to the counter, pays for some of the items, and leaves.
Comments / 0