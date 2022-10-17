Read full article on original website
Related
Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
What channel is the Astros game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Astros in ALCS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (10/19/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can watch the game...
Why Yankees will beat Astros in ALCS (and why they won’t) | Plus prediction
NEW YORK — Ready for Round 3?. The Yankees and the Astros are about to face off in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017. That’s because the Yankees just smacked the Guardians, 5-1, in Game 5 to clinch the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium.
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster
NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
The reason Yankees’ Aaron Judge kissed the NY logo on his jersey after Game 5 homer
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Bob Costas made embarrassing Yankees mistake during ALDS Game 5
Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.
Payback time? Here’s what Yankees had to say about hated Astros ahead of ALCS
NEW YORK — The Yankees finally are getting a real chance to get some vengeance with the Houston Astros for their cheating in 2017 and maybe 2019, too. Their regular-season meetings the last few years were fun, tense games because the teams don’t like one another at all, but this wasn’t payback time.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s reason for not using Domingo German
HOUSTON — The Yankees have played six playoff games. Domingo German has been on the roster for every one of them but hasn’t pitched in any of them. “He’s in the calculations every night,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But more of a lengthy role.”. Want...
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Phillies add ex-Yankees reliever to NLCS roster after bizarre injury
The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported on Tuesday that Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson is on the roster and Nick Nelson is off. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robertson had been left off of the NLDS roster after an odd injury. He suffered a right calf strain...
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Yankees’ glaring weaknesses could mean goodbye ALCS | Klapisch
HOUSTON – The Yankees better hope their Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS was a one-night, Murphy’s Law outlier. Everything that could go wrong did. And every one of manager Aaron Boone’s decisions that could backfire went south, as well. The Yankees have...
Steelers update when N.J.’s Kenny Pickett might return from concussion
Good news for Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may be returning to the field sooner than expected. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac tweeted Tuesday:. Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but he should be able to practice...
Yankees say Astros ‘got lucky’ in Game 2
HOUSTON — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino went straight to his iPad after his Game 2 ALCS outing to see the pitch cost his team three third-inning runs. The video confirmed his 1-2 fastball to Houston Astros third baseman was belt high, but on the inside corner. “I threw a...
Guardians dismiss hotel snafu before ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees
Someone forgot to leave the lights on. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said his club’s hotel problems ahead of Game 5 wasn’t a big factor in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Yankees. According to WEWS, Francona was asked about the logistical issues after being eliminated by New York in the American League Division Series.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0