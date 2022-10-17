ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster

NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Costas made embarrassing Yankees mistake during ALDS Game 5

Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul

The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yankees say Astros ‘got lucky’ in Game 2

HOUSTON — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino went straight to his iPad after his Game 2 ALCS outing to see the pitch cost his team three third-inning runs. The video confirmed his 1-2 fastball to Houston Astros third baseman was belt high, but on the inside corner. “I threw a...
HOUSTON, TX
Guardians dismiss hotel snafu before ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees

Someone forgot to leave the lights on. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said his club’s hotel problems ahead of Game 5 wasn’t a big factor in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Yankees. According to WEWS, Francona was asked about the logistical issues after being eliminated by New York in the American League Division Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
