Mississippi Press
Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy
Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
Mississippi Press
Man recently released from prison back in custody after exchanging fire with deputies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 32-year-old man recently released from prison exchanged gunfire with Jackson County deputies Wednesday after carjacking an elderly couple in St. Martin. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Wednesday evening deputies had exchanged fire with Nathan Thomas Cook, a felon arrested for commercial burglary in 2015.
wtvy.com
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man charged with murder in connection with a traffic wreck that resulted in the death of a Mount Vernon police officer over the summer was drunk and speeding, according to testimony Thursday. After the preliminary hearing, Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully...
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
WLOX
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
Two Mississippi teens found dead after apparent accident following homecoming dance
Two Mississippi teens who attended their school’s homecoming dance Saturday night and were later reported missing by family members have been found dead after an apparent single-car accident. Bayleigh Bowlin, 16, and Chloe Taylor, 16, were found dead Sunday night. Both of the teens attended East Central High School...
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
WDAM-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.
WLOX
Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County authorities are receiving help from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. They are performing ballistic tests that could link the guns stored in their crime labs to crimes in other areas, with Moss Point serving as the focus for Wednesday’s testing.
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
Black Lives Matter: Family Of Jaheim McMillan’s Family Demanding Release Of Body Camera Video From Fatal Shooting
Jaheim McMillan’s family demands release of body camera video of the fatal shooting outside of a local convenience store
Man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General in Prichard: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have announced they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning. According to officials, evidence was found at the crime scene that connected the suspect to the crime. Officers arrested Justin Tyrone Parker, 33, on Oct. 19 and obtained […]
