Bentonville, AR

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 10-16)

By Jeff Halpern
 3 days ago

By Jeff Halpern

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Oct. 10-16. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Carter Nye, Bentonville football

The junior completed 17-of-29 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 31-30 OT win over Fayetteville.

Miken Ashmore, Cabot boys golf

The freshman won the overall boys golf title with a 73 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.

C.J. Brown, Bentonville football

The junior caught 5 passes for 130 yards, a touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion in the Tigers’ 31-30 OT win over Fayetteville.

Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage boys cross country

The senior won the Lake Hamilton Invitational at Oaklawn Park in 15:26.77

Josh Ficklin, Bentonville football

The senior ran for 126 yards on 28 carries and 2 Touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-30 OT win over Fayetteville.

Gloria Cranney, Bentonville volleyball

The senior had 38 assists and 16 digs in a victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville football

The junior completed 36-of-60 passes for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 31-30 OT loss to Bentonville.

Haley Loewe, Bentonville girls cross country

The junior won the Lake Hamilton Invitational at Oaklawn Park in 18:07.15.

Kaylon Morris, Fayetteville football

The junior hauled in 9 passes for 145 yards in the Bulldogs’ 31-30 OT loss to Bentonville.

Anna Kate Nichols, Pulaski Academy girls golf

The senior won the overall girls golf title with a 76 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.

Jalen Dupree, Malvern football

The junior finished with 217 rushing yards on 22 carries and 6 Touchdowns in the Leopards’ 47-14 win over Mena.

Ky Bickford, Mountain Home boys cross country

Bickford won the Bomber Invitational in Mountain Home in 16:06.5.

Maddox Lassiter, Warren football

The senior threw for 401 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and 2 more Touchdowns in the Lumberjacks’ 47-20 win over Dewitt.

Micah McMillian, Valley View volleyball

The senior right-side hitter had 13 kills, 10 digs and 8 assists and 3 aces in a 3-0 victory over Nettleton. She had 10 kills, 13 digs and 4 aces in a 3-0 victory over West Memphis.

Donovan Whitten, Arkadelphia football

The senior passed for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns, all in the first half, in the Badgers’ 56-6 win over Waldron.

Gabbie Bishop, Providence Classical Christian Academy girls cross country

The freshman won the Prairie Grove Invitational in 18:11.93.

Dax Goff, Booneville football

The junior totaled 9 carries for 244 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 35-0 win over Mansfield.

Miya McCoy, Greenwood volleyball

The junior outside hitter had 16 kills in a 3-0 victory over Mountain Home.

Jason Sullivan, Carlisle football

The senior rushed 10 times for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bison’s 47-0 win over Hampton.

Tian Grant, Pea Ridge boys cross country

The junior won the Prairie Grove Invitational in 16:23.99

Hunter Houston, Greenwood football

The senior completed 19-of-23 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 24-0 win over Lake Hamilton.

Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville volleyball

The senior had 17 kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 victory over Fort Smith Southside.

Grant Karnes, Greenwood football

The sophomore had 5 catches for 112 yards with 2 Touchdowns, including a spectacular 63-yarder, in the Bulldogs’ 24-0 win over Lake Hamilton.

Maddie Cabana, Clinton girls cross country

The junior won the Bald Knob Invitational in 19:33.70.

Grayson Wilson, Central Arkansas Christian football

The sophomore passed for 292 yards and 4 Touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and 2 more touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 63-45 loss to Clinton.

Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland volleyball

The sophomore setter had 42 assists, 7 kills and 4 aces in a 3-2 victory over Batesville Southside.

Jacob Henry, Central Arkansas Christian football

The freshman caught 7 passes for 166 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 63-45 loss to Clinton.

River Hardman, Russellville boys cross country

The junior won the Van Buren Classic in 16:37.74.

Eli Masingail, Ozark football

The senior ran for 168 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown in the Hillbillies’ 63-34 win over Gentry.

Brooklyn Nicholson, Russellville girls cross country

The junior won the Van Buren Classic in 19:52.47.

Landon Wright, Ozark football

The senior ran for 194 yards on 20 carries and 5 touchdowns, while also throwing for a score, in the Hillbillies’ 63-34 win over Gentry.

Dalen Blanchard, Magnolia football

The senior Southern Arkansas commit scored 3 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 41-35 loss to Hot Springs.

Shadarious Plummer, El Dorado football

The senior rushed 27 times for 251 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 38-7 win over Sheridan.

DeAndra Burns, El Dorado football

The senior Arkansas State commit grabbed 4 catches for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns, completed two passes for 39 yards and had 56 return yards, in the Wildcats’ 38-7 win over Sheridan.

Ivory Gilmore, Bryant football

The senior tallied 10 tackles, including 2 tackles for a loss, in the Hornets’ 35-8 win over Southwest.

Jordan Walker, Bryant football

The sophomore completed 4 of his 5 passes for 100 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Hornets’ 35-8 win over Southwest.

Dane Williams, Rogers football

The junior completed 18-of-25 passes for 185 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Mounties’ 37-0 win over Springdale.

Kel Busby, Pulaski Academy football

The junior completed 17-of-22 passes for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns – all in the first half – in the Bruins’ 69-26 win over Van Buren.

Kenny Jordan, Pulaski Academy football

The junior rushed for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns, all in the first half, in the Bruins’ 69-26 win over Van Buren.

Chi Henry, Van Buren football

The senior had 6 catches for 83 yards and 3 touchdowns, and picked off 2 passes in the first half, in the Pointers’ 69-26 loss to Pulaski Academy.

Dalton Rice, Bentonville West football

The junior backup threw for 4 touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 41-28 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Ty Durham, Bentonville West football

The senior caught 9 passes for 155 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 41-28 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Cole Carlton, Springdale Har-Ber football

The senior rushed 14 times for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 41-28 loss to Bentonville West.

Sam Sanders, Little Rock Catholic football

The senior completed 11 of his 17 passes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rockets’ 24-14 win over Sylvan Hills.

Wesley McKissack, Vilonia football

The senior completed 14-of -22 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 28-12 win over Watson Chapel.

Matthew Contreras, Hot Springs football

The junior Contreras had 247 passing yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the Trojans’ 41-35 win over Magnolia.

Chandler Cheek, England football

The senior finished 13-of-24 passing for 150 yards with 2 touchdowns, while carrying 21 times for 149 yards, in the Lions’ 33-22 loss to Episcopal Collegiate.

Kollin Robinson, Episcopal Collegiate football

The freshman rushed for 165 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 33-22 win over England.

Quinton Murphy, Joe T. Robinson football

The sophomore rushed for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns, and completed 10-of-14 passes for 90 yards and another score in the Senators’ 37-16 win over Beebe.

Diemere Manuel, North Little Rock football

The senior picked off 3 passes in the Charging Wildcats’ 28-14 win over Jonesboro.

Braylen Russell, Benton football

The junior ran for three touchdowns and caught another, totaling 174 yards on the night as the Panthers defeated Jacksonville, 63-18.

Dede Johnson Jr., Searcy football

The senior totaled 240 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns in the Golden Eagles’ 57-19 win over Greene County Tech.

Kane Richardson, Greenbrier football

The sophomore passed for 148 yards, rushed for 107 more and scored 3 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 41-28 loss to Russellville.

Tracy Daniels, Russellville football

The junior had 3 touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 41-28 win over Greenbrier.

Martavius Thomas, Camden Fairview football

The senior University of Arkansas baseball commit completed 16-of-22 passes for 252 yards and 4 scores in the Cardinals’ 49-0 win over De Queen.

