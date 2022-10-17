Read full article on original website
Importance of a strong back
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Chris Womack from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about the the importance of a strong back and how to get one. If you are interested...
Brest cancer navigators assist women on their journey
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — October is the time to spread awareness about breast cancer. Women should check for lumps monthly and start getting mammograms at the age of 40. A cancer diagnosis can be scary but not knowing the outcome of your screening causes anxiety. Any woman facing breast cancer is also facing anxiety and other issues as they fight the disease.
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
Beautiful weekend weather with warming temperatures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) -High pressure will build over the southeast the next few days resulting in temperatures reaching the 70s through the weekend and low 80s early next week. Come Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll be tracking another cold front dipping down south. It is expected to provide a bit...
Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
Record Lows again then a warm-up on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Record lows were set in both of our official locations last night and we should be breaking more low for the night tonight. Temps will fall colder tonight with less wind because we will be able to radiate out the heat from the sun more efficiently tonight than we did last night. The dry air mass will allow for temps to possibly fall as cold as the upper 20s in some locations. While most will stay above freezing tonight, Widespread frost is expected so if you have cold-sensitive plants they will need to be covered tonight. Tomorrow we will see a warming trend start and by the weekend we will be close to normal on the temps. The next rain chances come in with a short wave and a front next week there is a high amount of uncertainty as to when the rain will move through or when the front will clear us but for now, it should be in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe.
Finch, Anderson face five charges in new indictment
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — More than two years after being initially charged with 64 count indictment, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven and a prominent local developer are now facing only five charges after prosecutors revised their indictment for the fourth time. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix...
