Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Record lows were set in both of our official locations last night and we should be breaking more low for the night tonight. Temps will fall colder tonight with less wind because we will be able to radiate out the heat from the sun more efficiently tonight than we did last night. The dry air mass will allow for temps to possibly fall as cold as the upper 20s in some locations. While most will stay above freezing tonight, Widespread frost is expected so if you have cold-sensitive plants they will need to be covered tonight. Tomorrow we will see a warming trend start and by the weekend we will be close to normal on the temps. The next rain chances come in with a short wave and a front next week there is a high amount of uncertainty as to when the rain will move through or when the front will clear us but for now, it should be in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO