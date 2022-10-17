Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Covers Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” At First Stop On ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood knows how to rock. At a show on the first stop of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend, she gave a rousing performance of Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome to the Jungle.”. Back over the Summer, she brought out frontman...
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Colter Wall Plays Stripped Down Version Of “Henry & Sam,” Alongside Vincent Neil Emerson
There’s just something about Colter Wall’s music that makes you wanna saddle up a horse and ride the plains out west. The mark of a great songwriter is when listeners can vividly see the story in the lyrics unfold in their head, and Wall makes it happen every. Damn. Time.
Singer-songwriter on the rise Lucy Dacus returns to Orlando, this time at the Beacham
By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.
Queen's Radio Ga Ga: how a song inspired by a swearing toddler proved the power of television
A song written by Roger Taylor after Freddie Mercury told him his others weren't good enough, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and an iconic Queen classic
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Composer Twice Nominated for Prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards
October 18, 2022 – Jacquie Joy, an Australian composer, sound designer and music producer has been recognised with two prestigious nominations for her music scores in The Hollywood Music in Media Awards™ (The HMMAs). The HMMAs honour original music (song and score) in visual media from around the...
John Cale announces first new album in a decade ‘Mercy’ and shares Weyes Blood collaboration ‘Story Of Blood’
John Cale has announced details of his first new album in a decade, ‘Mercy’ – listen to his new track ‘Story Of Blood’, a collaboration with Weyes Blood, below. The founding Velvet Underground member will release the new album on January 20, 2023 via Domino.
Caroline Polachek Cruises Through Barcelona in New ‘Sunset’ Video
Following the critical success of “Billions,” Caroline Polachek is back with the official release of her new track, “Sunset.” Paired with a video peppered with scenes of a rocky beach town in Barcelona, the Sega Bodega-produced song weaves Polachek’s signature otherworldly vocals with Balearic beats, hand claps, and nimble guitar strings. The song is a quick burn and tells the story of bold, fearless love. Co-directed by Matt Copson and Polachek, the collage-style video follows the singer as she drives through town, plays with kittens in the streets, and sketches from a sun-soaked rooftop. There’s even an ode to her...
A Look At Judas Priest’s 2022 Arena Tour With Queensrÿche
One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
