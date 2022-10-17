ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Singer-songwriter on the rise Lucy Dacus returns to Orlando, this time at the Beacham

By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.
ORLANDO, FL
American Songwriter

Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”

Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Pitchfork

Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen

Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Rolling Stone

Caroline Polachek Cruises Through Barcelona in New ‘Sunset’ Video

Following the critical success of “Billions,” Caroline Polachek is back with the official release of her new track, “Sunset.” Paired with a video peppered with scenes of a rocky beach town in Barcelona, the Sega Bodega-produced song weaves Polachek’s signature otherworldly vocals with Balearic beats, hand claps, and nimble guitar strings. The song is a quick burn and tells the story of bold, fearless love. Co-directed by Matt Copson and Polachek, the collage-style video follows the singer as she drives through town, plays with kittens in the streets, and sketches from a sun-soaked rooftop. There’s even an ode to her...
thehypemagazine.com

A Look At Judas Priest’s 2022 Arena Tour With Queensrÿche

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy