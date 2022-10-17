ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start

For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
Formula 1 in America Was Never the Same After 2005 United States Grand Prix

While Formula 1 doesn’t boast a long history of races so terrible that they turn an entire country off a certain kind of motorsport, one such race took place less than two decades ago at the 2005 United States Grand Prix. Unfortunately for F1, the politics-driven chaos was the antithesis of what American audiences needed after watching its own domestic series torn apart time and again by similar infighting.
When will there be another American Formula 1 driver?

America has never lacked for self-confidence. Our unwavering belief in our national superiority bleeds through into our sports — baseball’s championship is the World Series, despite the fact that exactly two countries participate. And who needs a silly little World Cup when you already have a Super Bowl?
Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms

Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FIA Announces Changes Following F1's Tractor Incident in Japan

Ignoring the confusion over whether on not Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 World Drivers’ Championship, Formula 1’s drivers left Japan seriously concerned over the handling of an incident early in the rain-affected race. On the second lap, Carlos Sainz lost control of his Ferrari at the exit of Suzuka’s hairpin and aquaplaned into the barriers. The safety car was deployed, then marshals and a recovery vehicle were sent to the severely damaged Ferrari at the track’s edge.
Pikes Peak Sanctions New Testing Program For Automakers

First run in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the oldest motorsport events in the world. The 12.42-mile-long climb to the summit is famous for its difficulty and danger. While the entire course has been paved for over a decade now, the 156-turn ascent is still as treacherous as it was over a century ago. However, Pikes Peak as an event has lost some of its cachet in automotive culture over the years relative to motorsport’s other prestige events, like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500.
Entry list revealed for HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA

Historic Sportscar Racing released today the official entry list to date for the eighth running of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the 24-hour race for historic and vintage sports cars that returns to Daytona International Speedway November 2-6. This year’s edition of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 has...
The Rise and Fall of the United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen

To truly thrive in America, Formula 1 just needed one thing: A stable, reliable race that could entice drivers and fans to attend from far and wide. After struggling through Sebring, Riverside, and a decade of uncontested Indy 500s, F1 finally seemed to strike gold with Watkins Glen International in upstate New York. But all good things, unfortunately, cannot last forever — especially with more exciting events on the horizon.
Double Champions Techeetah Won’t Race in Formula E Next Year

All-electric racing series Formula E is having a bit of a time at the moment. Sure, it’s about to launch its most advanced racer that can top 200 mph and promises closer racing, but it’s also losing a raft of big names from the sport. After winning back-to-back...
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, October edition

IndyCar’s silliest season on record is finally slowing to a more reasonable pace as the few remaining seats in the series are starting to fill. With Santino Ferrucci’s return to full-time racing in the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, we’re down to Chip Ganassi Racing’s fourth Honda-powered entry, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Honda and the new No. 78 Chevy from Juncos Hollinger Racing to resolve on the driver front.
2023 Hyundai Grandeur Is a Sleek and Luxurious Flagship Sedan

Hyundai has been killing it in the design department as of late, and the newly-unveiled seventh generation Grandeur is no exception. If you’re not sure what the Grandeur is, don’t worry. It’s just the Azera in pretty much every non-Korean market. It most likely isn’t coming stateside though. But no matter, just look at this thing.
Abarth's Divisive 4C-Based Classiche 1000 SP Concept Is Going Into Limited Production

You may remember the Abarth 1000 SP — a Alfa 4C-based, coachbuilt-style concept from about a year and a half ago that was very divisive in its design. I hated it, some of you loved it, and it seemed as though that would be the last we’d hear of it. Abarth, however, had other plans in mind. The brand just confirmed the car will be built in limited numbers. These will be the final 4C Spiders, paying tribute to Abarth’s rich motorsport history.
Toyota Canada's Application to Buy a GR Corolla Morizo Is More Stringent Than the Ford GT's

We really do live in wild times. I mean, Toyota sells a 300-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Corolla. If you know someone who saw that one coming a decade ago, you should probably start letting them pick your lotto numbers. But if you live in Canada, the story gets even wilder. In order to buy the track-focused GR Corolla Morizo Edition, Toyota requires you fill out an application first.
2022 Rebelle Rally Stage Seven: Decision Day at the Imperial Sand Dunes

The Imperial Sand Dunes in the southeast corner of California is one of the most breathtaking places on Earth. The remote location has been used as a backdrop in many iconic films, from Lawrence of Arabia to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It also happens to be where the final stages of the Rebelle Rally take place.
