Mills' QJ King wins Play of the Week honors for Week 6

By Nate Olson
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Mills senior QJ King captured Play of the Week honors for Week 6. King ran away with the vote, totaling nearly 86 percent.

King’s extra point in overtime, the first PAT of the season, gave the Comets a thrilling 19-18 win over Pine Bluff to keep their historic undefeated season intact.

