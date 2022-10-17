Read full article on original website
Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say
No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
3 hurt when car crash sends vehicle into N.J. restaurant, authorities say
Correction: The accident took place in Hawthorne in Passaic County. An earlier version of the story had the incorrect municipal name and county. Three people were sent to a hospital early Wednesday in Passaic County when a two-vehicle crash sent an SUV crashing into a restaurant, authorities said. Police responded...
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
Bank robbery suspect arrested after cop recognizes him as a neighbor, police say
A man wanted for robbing a bank in Bergen County was arrested this week after a police officer recognized the suspect on surveillance video as a neighborhood resident, authorities said Thursday. The robbery was reported to police about 2:11 p.m. Wednesday by an employee at Chase Bank in the 600...
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Hit-Run Driver In Buddy's BMW Hurts Teen Girl Before Abandoning Car On NJ Turnpike: Police
A 51-year-old Newark man who struck a teenage girl in his friend's BMW abandoned the car on the NJ Turnpike before surrendering to police, authorities said. The 15-year-old girl was crossing Bergen Street at Springfield Avenue when she was struck by Jimmy Jones around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
Couple charged after toddler overdoses at N.J. home, authorities say
A Monmouth County couple was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in their Wall Township home, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were arrested and held at the Monmouth County jail ahead of a detention hearing set...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
wrnjradio.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Woman wakes up to find masked intruder standing over her bed, police say
A woman woke up to find a masked intruder standing over her bed, one of two incidents where burglars targeted houses within about an hour early Tuesday in Toms River, according to police. In both cases, police said the burglars entered through unlocked first floor windows and urged residents to...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
