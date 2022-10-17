ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say

No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy