Vote now: What was Pennsylvania’s high school football play of the week for games played October 13-15?

From McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman to Susquehanna Township’s Javon White, there were some great plays around Pennsylvania in games played October 13-15.

There were some great plays this week in Pennsylvania high school football. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

To nominate plays in future weeks, email ryan@scorebooklive.com

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport

In the win over Gateway, the quarterback got the snap and took off. He broke one tackle and then was off to the races for an 85-yard touchdown.

Armon Richardson, Coatesville

In a win over Bishop Shanahan, Richardson went up over the wide receiver and stole away what looked to be a completed pass for an interception.

Anthony Shovlin, Pittsburgh Central Catholic

In one of the craziest plays you will ever see, the lineman scored a game-winning touchdown after Penn Hills had blocked a Central Catholic field goal. As he was running to the endzone, Penn Hills players were flooding the field in celebration thinking the game was over.

Khalon Simmons, Meadville

The running back had a number of highlights in a win over Franklin, including this 73-yard touchdown run where he went around the right side and showed great patience before hitting the afterburners.

Landon Wayne, Northwestern

Against Eisenhower, White seemingly came out of nowhere to intercept a pass and then evaded multiple defenders – and even of his teammates – on the return.

Javon White, Susquehanna Township

Trailing Northern 37-30 in overtime, Lex Cyrus scored a touchdown. And then White got the ball on the 2-point conversion attempt and beast everyone to the edge for the score and the win.