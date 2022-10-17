ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrilton, AR

onespiritblog.com

Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkansastechnews.com

In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I

Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas

Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown

Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

