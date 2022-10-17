Read full article on original website
Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I
Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
North Little Rock mayor asks apartment owner to hire more staff to speed up repairs after deadly fire
North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick is asking an apartment owner to consider hiring more staff and speeding up repairs as residents continue to be without utilities after a deadly Oct. 4 fire that cost three lives.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas
Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
Neighbors horrified after Thursday morning homicide in Little Rock
A homicide investigation is underway in Little Rock after a man's body was found Thursday morning.
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Experience Knights, Dragons + Merriment at Renaissance Faire
The Keeper of the Realms would like to announce the 2022 Hot Springs Renaissance Faire coming to the Garland County Fairgrounds on Nov. 4-6, in Arkansas. You will feel like you are living in the Seven Kingdoms from House of the Dragon when you enter the land of enchantment and merriment in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Benton police: Man arrested for Little Rock killing connected to deadly Benton shooting
Benton police claim a man arrested for a Monday Little Rock killing was also involved in a deadly Benton apartment shooting.
Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown
Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near I-30 and Frontage Road
Police in Little Rock began a homicide investigation late Monday evening.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
