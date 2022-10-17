ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Kristin Treharne
3d ago

Breaks my heart how these mothers don't protect their babies and there is woman trying to have a baby but can't

WTOL 11

Toledo mother arrested, charged with 2021 toddler fentanyl overdose

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested Treyonna Smith on Wednesday after charging her in connection with her 2-year-old daughter's 2021 fentanyl-related death. On Monday, police said they were looking for Smith, who is charged with felony counts of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith plead not guilty to these charges.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
BLISSFIELD, MI
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County

SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Woman Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant Served at Findlay Residence

A Findlay woman was arrested late last week after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Avenue in Findlay. According to a release, the search of the residence yielded approximately 88 grams of Methamphetamine and $500 cash.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH

