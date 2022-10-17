Read full article on original website
Logan Diggs Is Blasting His Way to Forefront of RB Room
Notre Dame has more than one power running back. No one would have denied that sophomore Audric Estime, the bruising 5-foot-11½, 227-pounder, was Notre Dame’s top back of choice when it came to pounding the football into the teeth of a defense. Then came the BYU and Stanford...
Five Notable Quotes from Notre Dame’s Al Golden This Week
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke with the media this week. Irish Illustrated caught up with him ahead of the matchup with UNLV. Here are five notable quotes. On the production of defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah against Stanford. "You could see it coming, just really getting in the groove....
Staff Picks: UNLV @ Notre Dame
I’m fairly confident Notre Dame won’t lose Saturday to 27-point underdog UNLV. Of course, that’s much more about the state of the Rebels instead of Marcus Freeman’s Irish, and therein lies the rub. How can we judge Notre Dame at the season’s midway point?. Marcus...
Notre Dame’s End-of-Week Injury Notes
THE (EVER-GROWING) INJURY REPORT. It started bad in August, with captains Avery Davis (season) and Jarrett Patterson (pretty important opener) out before the bullets went live, and head coach Marcus Freeman’s first season in charge has been beset by injuries along with puzzling defeats since. Both unfortunate entities returned...
