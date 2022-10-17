Read full article on original website
UN Security Council agrees sanctions targeting Haiti gangs
The UN Security Council on Friday agreed unanimously on a sanctions regime targeting the gangs terrorizing the population in Haiti -- including an asset freeze on a powerful gang leader. After failing to reach consensus on sending an international force to the crisis-hit nation, members adopted a resolution Friday directly targeting the gangs that have seized control of the main port and blocked fuel deliveries.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russia-Ukraine war live: US pledges ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine and agrees to keep communication with Russia open
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation, agreeing to maintain lines of communication while also stressing support for Ukraine
WKRG
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns. Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
An international watchdog says it's removing Pakistan from its so-called "gray list" of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing
WKRG
With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with Greece’s government,...
WKRG
Pakistan’s election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, accusing him of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets, his spokesman and officials said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.
WKRG
Europe fears US climate act will tip ‘level playing field’
BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States. The EU has criticized the...
WKRG
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, awaiting an appeal to her nine-year sentence for drug possession that’s set for next week. The WNBA star has been especially down lately, according to her lawyers. They were with her for part of her birthday on Tuesday. Maria...
Newsmax bans Lara Logan after QAnon-tinged on-air tirade
Rightwing networks says war correspondent turned pundit will not be invited back in view of ‘reprehensible statements’
WKRG
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP
This fiscal year's budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September largely because of President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student debt, as three decades' worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday...
