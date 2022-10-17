Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
NBC Sports
Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss
Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
DeMaurice Smith strongly hints at possible collusion claim over fully-guaranteed contracts
The Collective Bargaining Agreement does not mandate nor prohibit fully-guaranteed contracts. Whether and to what extent any, some, or all teams give fully-guaranteed contracts to players is up to each franchise. In theory. In practice, collusion can occur. Teams can agree among themselves to not utilize fully-guaranteed contracts. That becomes...
NBC Sports
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
NBC Sports
Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve
The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.
NBC Sports
Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced. The school did not provide details in announcing the death of Westmoreland, an industrial technology major from Tupelo who would have turned 19 on Friday. Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt told The Associated Press Wednesday night that foul play is not suspected but did not provide further details. The school said in a news release that it was working with the athletic department, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office to determine facts of the death and would not comment further.
NBC Sports
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start Week 7 vs. Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have quarterback Kenny Pickett back under center for their "Sunday Night Football" contest against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. The rookie suffered a concussion in the team's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has now cleared the protocol. Starting tight end Pat...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers designate Josh Wells for return
Offensive lineman Josh Wells is on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup. The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Wells for return from injured reserve. Wells started at left tackle in Week Two in place of the injured Donovan Smith, but he left the game with a calf injury and went on injured reserve a few days later.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey “forever grateful” to Carolina as he leaves for San Francisco
News broke late last night that the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and early this morning McCaffrey posted a message of thanks to his former home. McCaffrey, who arrived in Carolina as the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, wrote on social media that he’ll have fond memories of his time with the Panthers.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports
Kapler explains impactful role in Giants' free agent recruiting
Gabe Kapler is not instrumental in the Giants' free agent recruiting but still plays a part in San Francisco's offseason. With a very busy offseason ahead, the Giants' manager joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" show last Friday and discussed his role in San Francisco's free-agent strategy. Kapler mostly has...
NBC Sports
University of Georgia Commit CJ Allen Welcomed to 2023 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Linebacker CJ Allen (Barnesville, Georgia/ Lamar County High School), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the eighth week of the Road to the Dome digital series. Additional All-Americans honored include Jalen Brown, Malik Bryant, Mark Fletcher,...
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
