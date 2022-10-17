Read full article on original website
BBC
Dudley: Avian flu outbreak confirmed after dead birds found
Cases of avian flu in Dudley have been confirmed by the government. Earlier this month, Mary Stevens Park in the borough was closed after wild birds were found dead. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed the infection had affected Dudley's wild bird population. The Stourbridge park...
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
Ancient Giraffe-Sized Ostrich-Dinosaur Creature Discovered in Mississippi
"Our finding helps fill in a previously missing piece of the puzzle," Tom Cullen, one of the researchers in the study, told Newsweek.
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
NORFOLK, Va. — Even after three years of homelessness, Eric Perkins did not want to move into an apartment with another person who had been unhoused. "I was real skeptical because of the things I was seeing inside the shelter," he says. "A lot of drug use, lot of alcohol abuse, PTSD, there was a lot of veterans there. ... I was like, 'I don't want to be in a house with somebody like that.' "
Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that
The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Scott Legried was driving in Frost, Minn., when a puppy ran onto the road. The farmer swerved into a cornfield, saving the dog but ending up with substantial injuries. Doctors said it would be months before he'd get back on his farm, his sole source of income. But his community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him. Legried told The Washington Post he just hopes one day he can return the favor. And before you ask, the story didn't say who took in the lucky puppy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Two BQ variants are continuing to spread in the U.S. Together, they just took the Number 2 spot
Travelers wearing masks look up at a sign inside John F. Kennedy Airport on April 19 in New York City. A family of COVID variants recently labeled as “pretty troublesome” by top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuing its upward ascent in the U.S. Estimated...
Enrollment in Korean classes has shot up. Thank K-pop
From K-pop phenomena "Gangnam Style" and BTS to South Korea's success on screen with Parasite and Squid Game, interest in Korean popular culture has skyrocketed in the past decade. One way experts have seen this interest manifest is in the steep rise in enrollment in Korean language classes. U.S. college...
Pakistani fishermen must ferry residents to reach their villages, now islands
So much rain fell in Pakistan over the summer that floodwaters created a huge lake in the south. Some villages were submerged, and those left standing became islands. NPR's Diaa Hadid spent a day on the water with fishermen near the southern town of Dadu. Their boats have become a lifeline for these isolated communities.
In Haiti, gangs control supply lines — making food, water and fuel scarce
Haiti's government is pleading with the international community to send foreign forces as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis. That's because food, fuel and water are scarce, and nearly half the population doesn't have enough to eat. Gangs control supply lines, and health care workers are battling an outbreak of cholera with limited medical supplies.
Getting an abortion as a trans person is hard — with or without state restrictions
Abortion rights are on the ballot this year in Kentucky, Montana and a handful of other states. And since the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, at least a dozen states have banned abortion altogether at any stage of pregnancy. These restrictions affect not only women seeking abortion care but also transgender men and some nonbinary people who can become pregnant even if they're taking testosterone. And as NPR's Brianna Scott reports, trans people already face a unique set of obstacles when trying to end a pregnancy.
Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers
KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are experiencing a large increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children, leading some to reach or exceed capacity.
At an Amazon warehouse in upstate New York, workers vote against unionizing
Amazon has avoided another unionization effort. Its workers in upstate New York voted decisively against forming the company's second unionized warehouse nationwide. A note that Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters. NPR's Alina Selyukh reports. ALINA SELYUKH, BYLINE: By a 2-1 margin, Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y.,...
Hundreds of retired U.S. military personnel have taken foreign jobs, report says
Hundreds of U.S. military veterans, including retired generals and admirals, have received permission from the U.S. to work for foreign governments, including countries with questionable human rights records. That's according to an investigation by The Washington Post. They include retired general and former National Security Agency director Keith Alexander, whose company was approved to work with Saudi Arabia just weeks after the Saudis murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We're joined now by one of the Post's reporters, Craig Whitlock, who worked on the investigation. Craig, your reporting shows that around 95% of these requests were approved. Who are these former military members who are working overseas, and what's motivating them?
Avoggedon strikes Philadelphia: One nonprofit gives away thousands of avocados
Hey, avocado lovers - fresh avocados in Philadelphia. A Philly food distribution nonprofit called Sharing Excess is handing out hundreds of thousands of avocados this week. The event has been dubbed Avogeddon. EVAN EHLERS: They see a walking avocado and they know they're in the right place. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
The inscrutable aims of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In June of 2020, conservative broadcaster and Donald Trump acolyte Steve Bannon stood on a boat in New York Harbor with a wealthy Chinese businessman for an unusual livestreamed news conference. Bannon and Guo Wengui announced the formation of an alternative government for the people of China, called the New Federal State of China. The news conference ended with Guo enthusiastically chanting a slogan condemning the Chinese Communist Party and planting a kiss on Bannon's cheek. Bannon's embrace of the project was likely fueled by Guo Wengui's generous financial backing of Bannon and Trump supporters' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Opinion: When it comes to election trust, Utah stands apart from the nation
Experts say Russia and Iran aren’t a big threat to the ’22 midterm elections, but homegrown agitators are. Election officials in several states are resigning in the face of threats.
