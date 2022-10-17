ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

BBC

Dudley: Avian flu outbreak confirmed after dead birds found

Cases of avian flu in Dudley have been confirmed by the government. Earlier this month, Mary Stevens Park in the borough was closed after wild birds were found dead. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed the infection had affected Dudley's wild bird population. The Stourbridge park...
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it

Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
Connecticut Public

Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis

NORFOLK, Va. — Even after three years of homelessness, Eric Perkins did not want to move into an apartment with another person who had been unhoused. "I was real skeptical because of the things I was seeing inside the shelter," he says. "A lot of drug use, lot of alcohol abuse, PTSD, there was a lot of veterans there. ... I was like, 'I don't want to be in a house with somebody like that.' "
KENTUCKY STATE
Connecticut Public

Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that

The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
Connecticut Public

Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Scott Legried was driving in Frost, Minn., when a puppy ran onto the road. The farmer swerved into a cornfield, saving the dog but ending up with substantial injuries. Doctors said it would be months before he'd get back on his farm, his sole source of income. But his community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him. Legried told The Washington Post he just hopes one day he can return the favor. And before you ask, the story didn't say who took in the lucky puppy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
FROST, MN
Connecticut Public

Enrollment in Korean classes has shot up. Thank K-pop

From K-pop phenomena "Gangnam Style" and BTS to South Korea's success on screen with Parasite and Squid Game, interest in Korean popular culture has skyrocketed in the past decade. One way experts have seen this interest manifest is in the steep rise in enrollment in Korean language classes. U.S. college...
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

In Haiti, gangs control supply lines — making food, water and fuel scarce

Haiti's government is pleading with the international community to send foreign forces as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis. That's because food, fuel and water are scarce, and nearly half the population doesn't have enough to eat. Gangs control supply lines, and health care workers are battling an outbreak of cholera with limited medical supplies.
Connecticut Public

Getting an abortion as a trans person is hard — with or without state restrictions

Abortion rights are on the ballot this year in Kentucky, Montana and a handful of other states. And since the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, at least a dozen states have banned abortion altogether at any stage of pregnancy. These restrictions affect not only women seeking abortion care but also transgender men and some nonbinary people who can become pregnant even if they're taking testosterone. And as NPR's Brianna Scott reports, trans people already face a unique set of obstacles when trying to end a pregnancy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Connecticut Public

Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers

KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Hundreds of retired U.S. military personnel have taken foreign jobs, report says

Hundreds of U.S. military veterans, including retired generals and admirals, have received permission from the U.S. to work for foreign governments, including countries with questionable human rights records. That's according to an investigation by The Washington Post. They include retired general and former National Security Agency director Keith Alexander, whose company was approved to work with Saudi Arabia just weeks after the Saudis murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We're joined now by one of the Post's reporters, Craig Whitlock, who worked on the investigation. Craig, your reporting shows that around 95% of these requests were approved. Who are these former military members who are working overseas, and what's motivating them?
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

The inscrutable aims of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In June of 2020, conservative broadcaster and Donald Trump acolyte Steve Bannon stood on a boat in New York Harbor with a wealthy Chinese businessman for an unusual livestreamed news conference. Bannon and Guo Wengui announced the formation of an alternative government for the people of China, called the New Federal State of China. The news conference ended with Guo enthusiastically chanting a slogan condemning the Chinese Communist Party and planting a kiss on Bannon's cheek. Bannon's embrace of the project was likely fueled by Guo Wengui's generous financial backing of Bannon and Trump supporters' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

