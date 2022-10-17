ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom DeLonge Reveals How Blink-182's New Album Stands Out From The Rest

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
The new blink-182 era is here, and Mark, Tom, and Travis gave fans a taste of what to expect from their upcoming album with lead single "Edging." The song is catchy, fun, and show that the trio can still write pop punk gems together despite a seven-year hiatus. Over the weekend, Tom DeLonge took to Instagram to address the single's response and get fans psyched about the new collection of songs.

"I’m so happy about the response to EDGING!" he wrote. "it’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers. ❤️🔥 @blink182 "

Blink announced their reunion with Tom just last week, and plan to hit the road for an extensive world tour next year. See his post below.

Warning: Explicit language

Snoop Dogg Drops New Album With DJ Drama On His Birthday

Snoop Dogg is celebrating his 51st birthday by dropping his brand new album with DJ Drama. On Thursday, October 20, the legendary MC delivered his latest body of work Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The refreshing project features 13 tracks with new collaborations with Dave East, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Juicy J, October London, Trinidad James, Jozzy, JANE HANDCOCK, and Stressmatic. It's the seventh project Snoop and Drama have made together since the first linked up for The City Is In Good Hands in 2008. Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It is also the fifth project Snoop's released through his new Death Row Records.
