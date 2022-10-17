ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'

ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Coast Guard transports injured man

The Coast Guard transported a 50-year-old crewman to emergency medical services from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas on Friday, Oct. 14. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received a report at 6:25 p.m. over the radio that a crew member of a Capt. Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, had sustained a head injury about 30 […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert

If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
