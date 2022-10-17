Read full article on original website
Robstown Police investigate 361 Grants after clients call Coastal Bend Food Bank for refunds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has learned of as many as eight ongoing investigations against 361 Grants, a program employees said helps people apply for COVID-19-related relief grants worth between $10,000 and $30,000. Some of the company’s clients are now asking for refunds of the $150 they paid to...
CCPD investigating alleged convenience store robbery
Corpus Christi Police continue to search for a man who held up a West Side convenience store Monday morning.
Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'
ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
Rand Morgan water tower is officially online to help Calallen, Annaville areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi officially placed the Rand Morgan water tower -- which will provide water service to the Calallen and Annaville areas -- into service Wednesday. City leadership was on-hand for the ceremony. The tower, located at the corner of Rand Morgan and...
Fentanyl is making its way into the Nueces County Jail
According to the CDC, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger.
portasouthjetty.com
Coast Guard transports injured man
The Coast Guard transported a 50-year-old crewman to emergency medical services from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas on Friday, Oct. 14. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received a report at 6:25 p.m. over the radio that a crew member of a Capt. Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, had sustained a head injury about 30 […]
Boiler safety concerns in Nueces County Courthouse/Jail addressed by officials
The 6 Investigates team speaks with the president of Govind, the third-party company hired to certify the boilers at the Nueces County courthouse.
City of Corpus Christi celebrates newly renovated North Beach History Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a newly transformed North Beach History Plaza. A cool history fact about North Beach, the first American flag in the Coastal Bend was placed on that soil. In the outdoor plaza, education...
Report from Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows rise in fentanyl overdose deaths
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A review of autopsy reports through the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows from 2019 to 2021 there was a 115-percent increase in the total number of deaths due to accidental drug overdoes. In that same time period, fentanyl related deaths also significantly increased. A...
Corpus Christi gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for gun, drug charges
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered a Corpus Christi gang member to prison Monday morning for weapons and drug charges, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas. Manuel Moya, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of...
Trump rally security will require federal, state and local law enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are in the work to ensure security is at its peak during former President Donald Trump's visit this weekend. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said there are members of many local law enforcement agencies preparing security for Saturday's 'Save America' Trump rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
CCISD bond proposals aim to get ball rolling on new gyms at 2 middle schools
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD is just one of the 17 Coastal Bend school districts with candidates or propositions on the ballot in November. The district's bond package includes a plan to build additional gymnasiums, which officials say is an idea whose time has come. The weather outside is...
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
ccbiznews.com
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert
If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
Border Patrol agents concerned as migrant groups hop on trains to travel north
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border patrol officials say after they captured a dozen migrants aboard a northbound train, it gave them cause for concern that other groups may try to take the dangerous trip as well. 3NEWS spoke with the Kingsville border patrol agent in charge about the situation,...
Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th
There were 12 perfect scores this week as inspectors went around the Coastal Bend looking for who has a clean and who has a dirty kitchen.
San Patricio moms have new resource to help with postpartum depression
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moms in San Patricio County now have a new resource to help them deal with postpartum depression. It's a resource that until now, was only available in Nueces County. The United Way of the Coastal Bend is expanding its free Nurse-Family Partnership program. Specially trained...
Corpus Christi RTA offering free rides to polling locations for upcoming election
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority wants to make sure everyone who wants to vote in the upcoming November elections has a ride to their polling location. They're offering free rides on the bus to anyone who needs it. “By offering free rides on the...
