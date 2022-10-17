Meet The Cast Of The ‘RHONY’ Season 14 Reboot In 2023 And See Their Instagrams: Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank

Read full article on original website
Lisa Rinna Will Leave ‘RHOBH’ If It’s a ‘Mutual’ Decision, Kathy Hilton Won’t Return With ‘Same Exact Cast’
Up in the air in the Hills. After dealing with dramatic feuds and relationship breakdowns on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, the cast is playing coy about whether they are ready to do it all again next season. “Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won't put me on pause. It would be a […]
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Accuses Lisa Rinna of ‘Creating and Inventing Things’ About Kathy Hilton That ‘Weren’t True’
More than eight months after Kathy Hilton’s rumored Aspen meltdown, her sister Kyle Richards is defending her sister’s behavior on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
‘RHOBH’: Harry Hamlin Once Revealed Exactly How He Helps Lisa Rinna ‘Stay Above the Fray’
Harry Hamlin’s hasn’t necessarily helped Lisa Rinna avoid controversy on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ over the past eight years.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift
Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
AOL Corp
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Bravo's Andy Cohen on Lisa Rinna Accusations: 'There Is No Secret Footage'
At Bravocon 2022 in NYC on October 14, the Bravo boss responded to Rinna's claims that there is footage of Kathy Hilton that has not aired.
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego
Five couples said "I Do" on Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight,' with one couple choosing to divorce before Decision Day. It was the show's first season in on the West Coast in San Diego.
bravotv.com
Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson React to Tamra Judge Returning to RHOC
When Tamra Judge announced her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 in July, she warned that drama was back in session. Now that RHOC pals Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson have had nearly three months to process the news, they are spilling the tea on how they really feel about Tamra’s comeback — and it’s not what you might expect.
AOL Corp
RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Reveals Season 13 Has 'Sad Aspects' to It Amid Feud
Let the drama commence. While reflecting on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin offered a glimpse at the ups and downs viewers can expect from the show. “There’s of course a lot of drama and there’s also some sad aspects to it, as we all...
Biggest BravoCon 2022 Revelations: Lisa Rinna Gets Booed by the Audience, ‘RHONY’ News and More
Speaking on everything. BravoCon 2022 made its triumphant return in New York City on Friday, October 14, and there was no holding back when it came to bombshells about everything from the Real Housewives franchise to Below Deck. Lisa Rinna received a lackluster welcome from Bravo viewers when she appeared on the Real Housewives of […]
‘RHOA’ Cynthia Bailey Hints at Feeling ‘Pressure’ From Mike Hill Before Divorce
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill's nuptials was featured on Season 13 of 'RHOA.' The couple split after two years of marriage.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan Gives Update on Relationship With Binh After Splitting Before Decision Day
Morgan and Binh married as strangers on Season 15 on 'Married at First Sight.' The two divorced before the rest of the couples.
