Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Invests Millions to Provide Vital Cancer Research and Support Services for Women-Related Cancers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- The Mary Kay Ash Foundation SM, a decades-long leader in the charge to eliminate women-related cancers, annually partners with leading research institutions and non-profit organizations to fund life-saving cancer research initiatives and life-changing support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has donated nearly $37 million in support of cancer research, programs and services for cancers affecting women. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005059/en/ The Mary Kay Ash Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to cancers affecting women through innovative cancer research and support programs. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
