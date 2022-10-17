ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Local food pantry says number of families in need of food is growing; Here’s how you can help

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
XENIA — A local food pantry says the demand for food assistance has doubled in the past year.

This time last year, the Greene County Fish Pantry in Xenia says it was helping 750 families per month. That number has grown to almost 1,200 families each month.

Gail Matson, the executive director of the pantry, says many of the people who come in are struggling just to pay their bills.

“People tell me they put gas in their car, they go to work. They pay their rent, utilities and any kind of car payment and they have nothing left for food,” Matson said.

In January, the pantry helped 895 families. By August, that number had jumped to 1039, and by September the need for food was even greater.

The pantry served 1,170 families in just one month.

Matson says getting food to hand out has also been challenging.

“Normally we would get 85-percent of the food we handed out from the food year. This year it’s about 50-percent. We’re buying a lot more and that’s a struggle in itself. I just bought food from California to fill our pantry,” Matson said.

Matson says donations of cash, dry and canned goods are always appreciated. If you can’t donate your money, the pantry would love if you could donate your time. Volunteers are always needed.

