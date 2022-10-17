Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Houston Chronicle
Ukraine urges citizens to save electricity after attacks on infrastructure
KYIV, Ukraine - As Ukraine braced for severe power shortages following an extensive bombing campaign by Russia of civilian infrastructure, the governor of Kyiv on Thursday urged residents of the capital region to shut electrical appliances between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., including electric heaters, washing machines, boilers and other devices, like refrigerators and WiFi routers, considered essential to modern life.
Houston Chronicle
Putin decrees 'martial law' in illegally annexed territories of Ukraine
RIGA, Latvia - Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law Wednesday in Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Moscow last month, signaling an intensifying effort to achieve his war objectives, and opening another dark and uncertain chapter for thousands of Ukrainians living under military occupation. Martial law, which takes effect at...
Houston Chronicle
Ukraine improvises with aging air defenses to counter Russian missiles
KYIV, Ukraine - Dmytro Shumskyi stood in the middle of the field in northern Ukraine with the Stinger air defense missile perched on his shoulder. "It's coming!" his comrades yelled from behind him. Through the clear-blue sky, a small black streak flew past, followed by a loud whoosh - part of a barrage of missiles earlier this month that Russia said was retaliation for an attack on the Crimean Bridge.
Houston Chronicle
Palestinian killed, 3 wounded during Israeli West Bank raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said early Friday that a Palestinian youth died shortly after being wounded by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank as Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge. The increase in tension is over Israeli raids and an uptick in shooting attacks by Palestinians. The ministry...
Houston Chronicle
Bannon faces prison sentence for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
WASHINGTON - Stephen K. Bannon, a right-wing podcaster and longtime adviser to former president Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning for defying a subpoena to testify before Congress about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days...
Houston Chronicle
France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups
BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures. The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in...
