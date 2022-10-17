Read full article on original website
Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family
There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
Gibson Pond waterfowl will be corralled on Friday
Great Falls Park & Recreation staff will be rounding up the waterfowl in Gibson Park on Friday, October 21, at 10:30 a.m.
They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!
That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
Conrad Reduces The “STIGMA!”
A Mental Health Awareness Walk is planned for the Conrad community NEXT Thursday, the 27th. The walk will go from 6:30, to 8 o'clock, & will commence at the beginning of the Conrad pathway on the corner of Virginia & Avenue C. Don't worry about a thing...there's NO entry fee for this family friendly event. Come on out & help support the efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health issues & concerns in Conrad. Questions? Feel free to call 450 1685.
One person injured in Great Falls house fire
The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System hospital.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responding to downtown incident
The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret
The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" near Second Avenue North and Sixth Street.
Valier Volunteers VOLUNTEER!
The Valier Volunteers will be hosting a communitywide blood drive with the American Red Cross coming up on Monday, on the 24th.The drive will run from noon until 6, at the Valier Civic Center. For more information, or to make an appointment to donate the "Gift of Live," please call 800 RED CROSS, or you can sign up on line at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Valier, or you can call Kathy Dean at 279 3337, if you need some help in making an appointment.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls police on scene of suspicious death at First United Methodist Church
Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave. N. Great Falls police officers are working with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies to investigate. The Great Falls Police Department says people should expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours,...
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
northernplainsindependent.com
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
KULR8
Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls
UPDATE: OCT. 18 AT 4:00 P.M. Court documents detail yesterday's multi-county carjacking and high speed chase that lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Santana Ledeau. Court documents say it all started in Great Falls when the police department responded to an incident involving a fire arm. Later in the day...
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 13-year-old last seen getting ready for school
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a 13-year-old who never arrived at school Wednesday. Leon Meineke JR, also known as Bubba or Bub, was last seen at 6:30 am Wednesday getting ready for school, but Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Leon never arrived.
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
