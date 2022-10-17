ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

Comments / 0

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!

Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
KSEN AM 1150

FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family

There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!

That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Conrad Reduces The “STIGMA!”

A Mental Health Awareness Walk is planned for the Conrad community NEXT Thursday, the 27th. The walk will go from 6:30, to 8 o'clock, & will commence at the beginning of the Conrad pathway on the corner of Virginia & Avenue C. Don't worry about a thing...there's NO entry fee for this family friendly event. Come on out & help support the efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health issues & concerns in Conrad. Questions? Feel free to call 450 1685.
CONRAD, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KSEN AM 1150

The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret

The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Valier Volunteers VOLUNTEER!

The Valier Volunteers will be hosting a communitywide blood drive with the American Red Cross coming up on Monday, on the 24th.The drive will run from noon until 6, at the Valier Civic Center. For more information, or to make an appointment to donate the "Gift of Live," please call 800 RED CROSS, or you can sign up on line at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Valier, or you can call Kathy Dean at 279 3337, if you need some help in making an appointment.
VALIER, MT
Where's The Fire?

Where’s The Fire?

Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
CONRAD, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT
northernplainsindependent.com

Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls

Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
GO Little Coyotes!

GO Little Coyotes!

Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
