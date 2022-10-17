Read full article on original website
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC heavyweight admits to fighting with staph infection, gets suspended for his candor
The show must go on ... unless you have staph infection. That’s a lesson Ilir Latifi learned after drawing a suspension from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), who benched the Swedish “Sledgehammer” in the wake of his unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 61.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 fighter ripped from Abu Dhabi lineup, cut from promotion
Yamato Nishikawa will no longer be fighting Magomed Mustafaev on the UFC 280 preliminary card this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the 19 year-old welterweight won’t be fighting for UFC at all, having drawn his release earlier this week before setting foot inside the world-famous Octagon.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley believes Petr Yan got ‘bullied’ into facing him after turning down other fights
Following a disappointing conclusion to his most recent UFC fight, Sean O’Malley wasted no time reaching out to the matchmakers to give him another opponent. An accidental eye poke prevented Pedro Munhoz from continuing in his matchup against O’Malley in July, but rather than try to rebook that fight, the 27-year-old Contender Series veteran turned his attention to the rest of the top-ranked fighters at 135 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’
Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling finds Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw comments ‘very strange’ — ‘You’re praising a guy who got caught’
Aljamain Sterling didn’t quite agree with Dana White’s recent comments praising his upcoming opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, this weekend at UFC 280 (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). During fight week, White did his general media rounds and spoke about the Bantamweight title match up. Specifically touching on the now-permanent steroid stigma that’s following Dillashaw post-suspension, White said he feels Dillashaw handled everything, “like a man.”
UFC tonight: UFC 280, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following the promotion’s recent card at the APEX, the company returns to
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, hosts a hotly anticipated title doubleheader this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira meets Islam Makhachev for the vacant Lightweight belt in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In addition, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, looks for his second title defense against T.J. Dillashaw, while a Bantamweight bout pits Sean O’Malley opposite Petr Yan and Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot hook ‘em up in what could be a Lightweight final eliminator.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 weigh-in results: Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling on point for championship bouts, Katlyn Chookagian misses
Charles Oliveira is officially set to fight for the lightweight title again. Five months after losing his championship on the scale, Oliveira was first to step up at the UFC 280 official weigh-ins and he successfully hit the mark at 154.5 pounds. Opponent Islam Makhachev was the second fighter to weigh in and he too hit 154.5, making their lightweight championship main event bout official.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira open to possible Alexander Volkanovski champ vs. champ fight — but on one condition
Alexander Volkanovski is the backup fighter for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev and is expected to get a shot at whoever comes out with the lightweight gold at UFC 280. Oliveira, who held the belt until losing it on the scale in May, is open to that idea — but with a catch.
MMA Fighting
Coach: Charles Oliveira already on weight for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has already made weight for his UFC 280 clash with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship, according to his head coach, Diego Lima. Lima told MMA Fighting that Oliveira hit 155 pounds on Thursday afternoon, more than eight hours before the official UFC 280 weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Petr Yan calls Sean O’Malley ‘a UFC project and Conor McGregor wannabe’ ahead of UFC 280 fight
Petr Yan thinks Sean O’Malley isn’t as good as he thinks he is. Yan faces O’Malley this Saturday in bantamweight bout on the main card of UFC 280. The fight is arguably more anticipated than the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event, with UFC President Dana White even comparing it to Conor McGregor’s fight with Jose Aldo. But while Yan can understand what White is getting at, he does not agree with him.
