Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
WKHM
Local radio group kicks off downtown presence with ribbon cutting
Jackson, Mich. — McKibbin Media Group (MMG) recently celebrated the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest addition: a broadcast studio located within the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Jackson. The Grand Opening took place Tuesday, October 18, and despite frigid temperatures and the threat of snow, several business professionals, sponsors, and community members attended to celebrate the occasion.
WKHM
Nite Lites prepares for season with “over a million” Christmas lights
Brooklyn, Mich. — The Nite Lites Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show at Michigan International Speedway is in the midst of preparations for the 2022 holiday season. John Spink, organizer of Nite Lites for nearly three decades, told WKHM in a recent interview, “The size of it has more than quadrupled from when we first started… we’re up to I believe six and a half miles.” The display is updated every year, and Spink says they utilize over a million light bulbs in the various displays, many of which are animated. All of the light displays are Christmas-themed.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Fire closes Olivet College residence hall
The fire was first reported before 7:30 A.M. on Thursday.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
WKHM
Anthony Parker reacts to being named MLK Medal of Service Award recipient
Jackson, Mich. — Greg O’Connor of WKHM recently spoke with Anthony Parker, 2023 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award. Parker will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Saturday, January 14 in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse at Jackson College. He says he’s been attending this annual event for years. “To know that I’ll be the one standing on the stage receiving that award is incredible.”
WKHM
Temporary warm-up coming to Jackson area
Jackson, Mich. — After getting a taste of the cooler, wetter conditions that typically come in late autumn, mid-Michigan should dry out and rise back into the 70s by Saturday. No doubt the pumpkin patches will be booming this weekend with plenty of sunshine and leaves currently at their peak colors.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
WKHM
Astronaut James McDivitt, who commanded NASA’s Apollo 9 mission, had local ties to Jackson
Jackson, Mich. (Oct 18, 2022) – Astronaut James McDivitt, who passed away last week at the age of 93 in Tucson, Ariz., commanded NASA’s Apollo 9 mission and served as a program manager for the space agency since the early 1960’s. What might not be as well...
metrodetroitmommy.com
Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan
Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Powerball results for 10/19/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A player in Michigan won $1 million as did two other players, but there was no winner of the $515 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Oct. 19. That means the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 22 will be worth $550 million with a cash...
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
wrif.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
