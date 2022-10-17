ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WKHM

Local radio group kicks off downtown presence with ribbon cutting

Jackson, Mich. — McKibbin Media Group (MMG) recently celebrated the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest addition: a broadcast studio located within the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Jackson. The Grand Opening took place Tuesday, October 18, and despite frigid temperatures and the threat of snow, several business professionals, sponsors, and community members attended to celebrate the occasion.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Nite Lites prepares for season with “over a million” Christmas lights

Brooklyn, Mich. — The Nite Lites Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show at Michigan International Speedway is in the midst of preparations for the 2022 holiday season. John Spink, organizer of Nite Lites for nearly three decades, told WKHM in a recent interview, “The size of it has more than quadrupled from when we first started… we’re up to I believe six and a half miles.” The display is updated every year, and Spink says they utilize over a million light bulbs in the various displays, many of which are animated. All of the light displays are Christmas-themed.
BROOKLYN, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Anthony Parker reacts to being named MLK Medal of Service Award recipient

Jackson, Mich. — Greg O’Connor of WKHM recently spoke with Anthony Parker, 2023 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award. Parker will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Saturday, January 14 in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse at Jackson College. He says he’s been attending this annual event for years. “To know that I’ll be the one standing on the stage receiving that award is incredible.”
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Temporary warm-up coming to Jackson area

Jackson, Mich. — After getting a taste of the cooler, wetter conditions that typically come in late autumn, mid-Michigan should dry out and rise back into the 70s by Saturday. No doubt the pumpkin patches will be booming this weekend with plenty of sunshine and leaves currently at their peak colors.
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s

An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
JACKSON, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan

Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE

