Joel Embiid Called Out By NBA Twitter for Struggles in 76ers' Loss to Giannis, Bucks
That was the question on the minds of NBA fans after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar center had another tough night in Thursday's 90-88 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping Philly to 0-2 on the season. Embiid struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-21 while scoring 15 points. He added 12 rebounds,...
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets
NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There
Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
LeBron James: I'm Not Going to 'Harp' on Lakers' Shooting After Loss vs. Clippers
After lamenting about his team's lack of shooters following a season-opening loss, LeBron James offered a different message in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the loss, James explained he's "not going to sit here and...
Klay Thompson Says Warriors Don't 'Blame' Kevin Durant for Joining Nets
It's been three years since Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, but many are still wondering how his former teammates felt about his departure. Warriors guard Klay Thompson said on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast that Golden State has no ill-will toward...
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It
The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
Warriors' Klay Thompson Has 'No Intention' of Retiring in 2024 Despite Speculation
Klay Thompson's current contract expires after the 2023-24 season, but he has every intention of signing another one and continuing his NBA career. "There's a report out there—I have no intention of retiring in 2024," he told reporters Thursday. "If you write some dumb s--t like that, be held accountable. That's crazy. Just because I didn't play five-on-five doesn't mean I'm gonna retire. That is absurd."
LeBron James Says Lakers Are 'Not a Team Constructed of Great Shooting' After Loss
LeBron James lamented the lack of shooters on the Los Angeles Lakers' roster after an opening-night 123-109 loss to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. L.A. knocked down just 10 of its 40 three-point attempts in the contest, including a 5-of-24 mark from its starting five:
Kevin Durant: Dialogue Around Russell Westbrook, NBA Is 'So Toxic at This Point'
Few people in the NBA understand what makes Russell Westbrook effective on the court better than Kevin Durant after they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Brooklyn Nets star believes criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has gone too far. Durant talked...
Russell Westbrook Ripped by Twitter for 0-for-11 Shooting in Lakers' Loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most disappointing team in the league last season, missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament despite a roster that featured a number of future Hall of Famers. It looks like the same Lakers in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign. Los Angeles fell...
Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster. No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Has a 'Very Similar' Mindset to Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is an adherent of the Mamba Mentality. While acknowledging their limited interpersonal connection, Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Eric Nehm he sees similarities between his mindset and that of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:. "I will never say this, I will never disrespect the name...
B/R Exclusive: How Michael Porter Jr. Became a 'Top 10' NBA Shooter
The Denver Nuggets have the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray is back after a year and a half away with a torn ACL. But competing for a title may depend on 24-year-old forward Michael Porter Jr. When healthy, the 6'10" floor spacer (who's intent on being more...
