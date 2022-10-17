ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bleacher Report

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There

Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It

The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Klay Thompson Has 'No Intention' of Retiring in 2024 Despite Speculation

Klay Thompson's current contract expires after the 2023-24 season, but he has every intention of signing another one and continuing his NBA career. "There's a report out there—I have no intention of retiring in 2024," he told reporters Thursday. "If you write some dumb s--t like that, be held accountable. That's crazy. Just because I didn't play five-on-five doesn't mean I'm gonna retire. That is absurd."
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster. No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.
Bleacher Report

B/R Exclusive: How Michael Porter Jr. Became a 'Top 10' NBA Shooter

The Denver Nuggets have the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray is back after a year and a half away with a torn ACL. But competing for a title may depend on 24-year-old forward Michael Porter Jr. When healthy, the 6'10" floor spacer (who's intent on being more...
MISSOURI STATE

