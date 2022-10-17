Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
NHL unveils Blackhawks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey for 2022-2023
The NHL and Adidas released the design of the Chicago Blackhawks "Reverse Retro" jersey for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Going to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener tonight vs. the Detroit Red Wings? Here are 5 things to know about United Center changes.
With all the roster turnover this offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks have several players experiencing their first home opener in a Hawks sweater Friday against the Detroit Red Wings — but that doesn’t mean they’re unfamiliar with the United Center experience. Take Jason Dickinson, for example. Dickinson played his first Hawks game Saturday in San Jose, Calif., but past visits as a member of ...
Robertson scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Stars, 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.The winger took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood.The 21-year-old Robertson faced 23-year-old brother Jason for the second time in his career. The Robertson brothers also shared the same NHL ice last March when Toronto beat Dallas 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena.Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Stars this month after sitting...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks: 3 Storylines Entering Home Opener vs. Red Wings
After five days off, the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) will return home tonight for their first regular-season home game in nearly six months. Beginning a four-game homestand, they will host the Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1) as the teams renew their Original Six rivalry. Despite a surprising 5-2 comeback win against the...
Yardbarker
3 Blackhawks Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks are still a ways away from being considered contenders. However, that doesn’t mean those who are there to play won’t be putting in the work, night in and night out. After all, these are professional athletes that want to win. Even if their circumstances make that a tougher achievement to reach.
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. “It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream come true for sure,” he said. “I think nothing better could happen after a first NHL goal than what happened out there.” Slafkovsky scored in his fifth game. “I’m happy for the kid,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “There’s a lot of pressure for an 18-year-old, first overall pick, to play here in Montreal and the fans made a nice gesture to encourage the kid scoring his first goal. I was expecting nothing less, we have spectacular fans.”
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
Yardbarker
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Kasper & Wallinder Shining Early
The prospect pool for the Detroit Red Wings has reached new depths with the addition of Steve Yzerman as general manager (GM) back in April 2019. In particular, he has found fantastic talent playing in European leagues, primarily the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Two prospects playing in the SHL this...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Refreshed, Ready to Open Home Schedule
Chicago hopes to make the United Center a challenging rink for opponents in home opener. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) For the first time since 2019, the Blackhawks will walk the red carpet and welcome back fans as they get...
NHL
Krejci grateful for season in Czech Republic before returning to Bruins
He thought back two seasons, to 2020-21, to the calculations that went through his head as he faced a global pandemic and an expiring contract and a calendar that just kept adding years to his age. It had long been a goal to return to play in his home country...
NHL
NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener
Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Comments / 0