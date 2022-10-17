Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Zacuto’s Z-Finder for Smartphones is its Foray into a Mobile-Focused Future
Zacuto, which has thus far only made accessories for full-size cameras, is preparing for what it calls the “new filmmaking future” and embracing smartphones with a line of mobile-focused accessories, starting with a new Smart Z-Finder. Citing Sony’s belief that smartphones will supersede DSLR and mirrorless camera picture...
petapixel.com
Blackmagic is Bringing DaVinci Resolve to the iPad
Blackmagic has announced that it is bringing its powerful video editor and color grading software DaVinci Resolve to the iPad, which will be optimized for MultiTouch and the Apple Pencil. The iPad version of DaVinci Resolve will bring many of the most used features from the flagship desktop software including...
Comments / 0