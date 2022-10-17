ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Reportedly Receive 4 Draft Picks

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a package of four draft picks:. Full terms:<br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> get star RB Christian McCaffrey. <br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.<br><br>Massive.
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Report: Jets' Elijah Moore Requests Trade amid Issues with Role, Practice Absence

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade because of frustrations with his role, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The wideout was excused from practice Thursday for a "personal day," but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the absence was "more football-related." "Moore has expressed unhappiness to...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Confirms He Will Make Return from Injury vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott confirmed to reporters Thursday that he would return from injury and start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on if he’s starting this Sunday vs. Lions: “I am.” He saw reporters react and quickly added: “I think anyway.” Indeed, Prescott is fully expected to start Sunday. “I’m thankful that I’m healthy.”
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Fantasy football can be frustratingly simple. Or delightfully simple. It all depends on your perspective. You can cram through the predraft session like you're prepping for a final exam and scour over the waiver wire with a fine-toothed comb, but your success so often boils down to whether or not you made the right start-or-sit decisions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers

While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Chris Cooley to Skip Commanders Ceremony: 'Don't Have a Lot of Desire' to Be Involved

Former Washington Commanders tight end Chris Cooley isn't planning on attending an upcoming ceremony honoring legends of the franchise. "I don't have any interest in doing this," Cooley said Wednesday on The Kevin Sheehan Show (one-hour mark). "I'm very appreciative of being voted in and I'm very appreciative of my time when I was there with [Washington]. At this point, I don’t have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Here come the rookies and wily veterans who won't go away. In Week 7, fantasy football managers can rely on the young and unproven as well as familiar faces who still have value in the latter stages of their careers. To avoid the bye-week blues, fantasy managers will scour the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays

It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Rare Tom Brady Autographed, Mint Grade Rookie Card Sells for $2.4M at Auction

Being the best quarterback in NFL history apparently holds some value in the world of sports trading cards. According to TMZ Sports, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket set Tom Brady rookie card that was autographed by the quarterback sold for $2.4 million at a public auction. No other football card has sold for more at a public auction this year, and it marked the third-highest public auction price for a Brady card in history.
TAMPA, FL

