FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Reportedly Receive 4 Draft Picks
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a package of four draft picks:. Full terms:<br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> get star RB Christian McCaffrey. <br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.<br><br>Massive.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jets' Elijah Moore Requests Trade amid Issues with Role, Practice Absence
New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade because of frustrations with his role, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The wideout was excused from practice Thursday for a "personal day," but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the absence was "more football-related." "Moore has expressed unhappiness to...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Confirms He Will Make Return from Injury vs. Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott confirmed to reporters Thursday that he would return from injury and start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on if he’s starting this Sunday vs. Lions: “I am.” He saw reporters react and quickly added: “I think anyway.” Indeed, Prescott is fully expected to start Sunday. “I’m thankful that I’m healthy.”
Bleacher Report
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars
Fantasy football can be frustratingly simple. Or delightfully simple. It all depends on your perspective. You can cram through the predraft session like you're prepping for a final exam and scour over the waiver wire with a fine-toothed comb, but your success so often boils down to whether or not you made the right start-or-sit decisions.
Bleacher Report
D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard's Fantasy Outlook After Christian McCaffrey Trade
The Carolina Panthers will be relying upon some new options out of the backfield after star Christian McCaffrey was reportedly traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers received a package of draft picks:. Now, fantasy managers will look to turn...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers
While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
Bleacher Report
Chris Cooley to Skip Commanders Ceremony: 'Don't Have a Lot of Desire' to Be Involved
Former Washington Commanders tight end Chris Cooley isn't planning on attending an upcoming ceremony honoring legends of the franchise. "I don't have any interest in doing this," Cooley said Wednesday on The Kevin Sheehan Show (one-hour mark). "I'm very appreciative of being voted in and I'm very appreciative of my time when I was there with [Washington]. At this point, I don’t have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Here come the rookies and wily veterans who won't go away. In Week 7, fantasy football managers can rely on the young and unproven as well as familiar faces who still have value in the latter stages of their careers. To avoid the bye-week blues, fantasy managers will scour the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
Bleacher Report
How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays
It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet
Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season. This one is definitely up for interpretation:. OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation...
Bleacher Report
Rare Tom Brady Autographed, Mint Grade Rookie Card Sells for $2.4M at Auction
Being the best quarterback in NFL history apparently holds some value in the world of sports trading cards. According to TMZ Sports, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket set Tom Brady rookie card that was autographed by the quarterback sold for $2.4 million at a public auction. No other football card has sold for more at a public auction this year, and it marked the third-highest public auction price for a Brady card in history.
