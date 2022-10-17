Read full article on original website
Comparing the Pixel 7 Pro to Canon R5 Shows a Gap, But It’s Closing
Smartphone technology and sensor image quality have advanced so much in recent years that phone manufacturers are boasting photographs that can rival those taken by larger mirrorless and DSLR cameras. But is it true?. In this new six-minute video from Canadian photographer Kevin Raposo (also known as The Speedy Photographer),...
Leica Revives the M6, a 35mm Film Camera it Hasn’t Produced Since 2002
Leica has embraced the resurgence of film and revived the ever-popular Leica M6 rangefinder, a camera it first released in 1984 but took out of production 18 years later. Now it’s back, slightly changed and lightly upgraded, but ultimately rooted in the original design. From 1984 to 2002, Leica...
The Leica SL2-S is its Latest Camera to Get the ‘Reporter’ Treatment
Leica is giving its SL2-S the “Reporter” treatment, outfitting the camera with a more resilient exterior to make it better able to resist extreme temperatures, shocks, dust, and water. The SL2-S Reporter joins the M10-P, Q2, and Q2 Monochrome cameras in the Reporter Design Series that not only...
Zacuto’s Z-Finder for Smartphones is its Foray into a Mobile-Focused Future
Zacuto, which has thus far only made accessories for full-size cameras, is preparing for what it calls the “new filmmaking future” and embracing smartphones with a line of mobile-focused accessories, starting with a new Smart Z-Finder. Citing Sony’s belief that smartphones will supersede DSLR and mirrorless camera picture...
Canon Japan to Increase Prices on 19 Cameras and 42 Lenses
Canon Japan is set to increase prices that span its entire interchangeable lens camera division, including multiple camera bodies, lenses, and Cinema EOS products. The price hikes are scheduled to take effect on November 4 and include 19 cameras, 42 lenses, two binoculars, two compact digital cameras, one Cinema EOS camera, and one professional video camera for a total of 67 products across its entire imaging line. These price changes are in addition to the 17 RF lenses and one camera that saw a price increase earlier this year (as noted by Canon Japan).
Nikon and Leica are Leading the Defense of Photojournalism
Discussion on the topic of “fake news” has become exhausting. Overall, it has lost its meaning. It has gone from referring to actually made-up stories to now just being thrown around for whatever topic someone doesn’t want to hear about. But there is an actual issue with...
Shutter Speed in Photography: A Complete Guide
As perhaps the most important parameter to understand in photography, shutter speed should be one of your first considerations when making a photograph. It’s one of the biggest reasons that photographers might find themselves unhappy with their shots, and having a great understanding of it is crucial to making great images.
Vegas Pro 20 Gets Color Correction and Audio Workflow Enhancements
VEGAS Creative Software has announced a sizeable free update to Vegas Pro 20 that, along with stability improvements, includes a number of new features to enhance the color grading and audio workflows. Vegas 20 Pro launched just two months ago and the new features included in this update build upon...
Blackmagic is Bringing DaVinci Resolve to the iPad
Blackmagic has announced that it is bringing its powerful video editor and color grading software DaVinci Resolve to the iPad, which will be optimized for MultiTouch and the Apple Pencil. The iPad version of DaVinci Resolve will bring many of the most used features from the flagship desktop software including...
Intel Shows Off Prototype for the Next Generation of Thunderbolt
Intel unveiled the future of the Thunderbolt today, which could result in massive upgrades for displays and performance. The prototype sports twice the total bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 at 80 Gbps, while providing up to three times the bandwidth to 120 Gbps for video-intensive usage; Thunderbolt 4 is only capable of 40 Gbps at most. The new Thunderbolt also supports the new DisplayPort 2.1 and has backward compatibility with previous versions of Thunderbolt and USB.
EDGE Pro Magnet System Makes Any Laptop Workstation Modular
Switzerland-based Rolling Square has launched the EDGE Pro ecosystem of products that can be combined in multiple configurations to make a workstation setup truly personal. The company launched its first modular work-from-home kit last year and now with the EDGE Pro, say the ecosystem of new products can make nearly any piece of tech modular with the ability to physically connect users’ devices in virtually any configuration.
