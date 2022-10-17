Intel unveiled the future of the Thunderbolt today, which could result in massive upgrades for displays and performance. The prototype sports twice the total bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 at 80 Gbps, while providing up to three times the bandwidth to 120 Gbps for video-intensive usage; Thunderbolt 4 is only capable of 40 Gbps at most. The new Thunderbolt also supports the new DisplayPort 2.1 and has backward compatibility with previous versions of Thunderbolt and USB.

1 DAY AGO