Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...

