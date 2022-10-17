blink-182 adds second concerts in San Diego and Los Angeles after first dates sell out

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of blink-182 are shown here in a Los Angeles studio on June 4, 2009, when the reunited after a four-year hiatus. The band last week announced another reunion and today added new shows in San Diego and Los Angeles after their previously announced 2023 concerts in both cities sold out. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

How eager are fans to see blink-182 hit the road again with its classic lineup after nearly a decade?

So eager that the Poway-bred punk-pop trio’s San Diego and Los Angeles concerts next June sold out so fast that new shows in both cities were added Monday morning — “by popular demand” — just 15 minutes after tickets went on sale Monday to the general public. This suggests that the majority of tickets were snapped up during he several presales that took place after last Tuesday’s tour announcement.

The tour opens in March in Tijuana, Mexico. The San Diego-bred trio’s two co-founders rekindled their friendship after bassist-singer Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with lymphoma last year

With the June 16 Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium and June 20 Pechanga Arena San Diego concerts officially sold out, SoCal fans can now vie for tickets for the two newly added shows. They will take place, respectively, June 17 at Banc of California Stadium and June 19 at Pechanga Arena.

Ticket prices for the new June 19 San Diego blink-182 concert are the same as for the June 20 date: $39.50 to $169.50, plus service fees. One again, there will be multiple presales, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the band’s website.

Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, will hold an online presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday (the password is: PUMPKIN).

There will also be presales, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., through local radio stations and on the Pechanga Arena website. These will be followed by an online Spotify presale that begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs for 12 hours. The password for the Spotify presale, EDGING, takes it name from the name of blink-182’s new single.

Tickets for the general public, assuming any are left, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, at least some blink fans are wondering if one, two, or all three band members might show up when the San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday afternoon at Petco Park for the first National League Championship Series game.

The Poway-bred band’s song “All the Small Things” was sung — en masse — by rain-soaked fans at during Saturday’s epic San Diego Padres/Los Angeles Dodgers’ game at Petco Park.

Guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge, the principal songwriter of “All the Small Things,” is the only blink-182 member who still lives in San Diego.

Will he and bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker show up at Petco Park to lead the crowd in a (presumably) rain-free “All The Small Things” encore? Or, perhaps, to sing the national anthem prior to the first pitch? Or, if not, at a 2022 World Series game, assuming the Padres triumph over the Phillies?

The Vegas betting lines are open — or should be.