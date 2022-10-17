ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bill Belichick skipped out on Robert Kraft’s star-studded wedding to Dana Blumberg

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

Bill Belichick had a very Bill Belichick answer as to why he was not at Robert Kraft’s wedding.

The Patriots owner, 81, married his longtime girlfriend , Dr. Dana Blumberg, 47, in a surprise wedding on Friday in Manhattan, Page Six exclusively reported , with the festivities taking place at the Hall des Lumières. While Tom Brady attended the lavish affair — sans wife Gisele Bündchen — Belichick, 70, missed the star-studded nuptials that included Roger Goodell, Elton John, former quarterback Drew Bledsoe and other Patriots alum.

Belichick, who has been the coach of the Patriots since 2000, explained why he skipped the wedding Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Tom Brady was in attendance for the Robert Kraft-Dana Blumberg wedding.
Robert Kraft and Dana Bumberg got married on Oct. 15, 2022.
Robert Kraft and Dana Bumberg got married on Oct. 15, 2022.
“Robert and I talked about it a couple times,” Belichick said “I was planning to go, but in the end it just was too much at the end of the week and we both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland. We’ll celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana. I heard it was a very special night. Sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him. I’m very happy for him.”

Belichick gifted Kraft a win on Sunday after the Patriots thumped the Browns in Cleveland, 38-15. New England entered the Week 6 matchup as three-point underdogs.

Although the Patriots are now at .500 with a 3-3 record, the market is still bearish on their long-term potential. On Monday, FanDuel suggested the Patriots are +188 to make the playoffs and -220 to miss.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a quarterback controversy brewing between Mac Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe, with one report alleging that Jones’ relationship with the Patriots has gone “a little sideways.”

Bill Belichick on the Patriots sidelines.
Bill Belichick explained that he was too busy with football preparation to attend Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday.
As for former Patriots quarterback Brady, his weekend wrapped in fiery fashion when he was caught cussing at his offensive lineman in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

New York Post

New York Post

